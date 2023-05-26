PHP/Laravel utvecklare till health-tech bolag!
We are revolutionizing the healthcare industry with our cloud-based platform. Join our passionate team of professionals dedicated to making a meaningful impact. We're seeking talented PHP developers to help shape the future of dentistry.
We are seeking a dedicated and resourceful developer with extensive experience in coding in PHP. You must possess a strong knowledge of web application development using PHP, Laravel and MySQL.
As a PHP Developer, you will play a vital role in designing, implementing and maintaining our cloud-based practice management system. You will have the opportunity to work with cross-functional teams to create efficient and scalable solutions that meet the needs of our growing user base.
If you are a passionate PHP developer and you are looking for a challenging role in a forward-thinking company with ambitious colleagues, we would love to hear from you. Join our team!
Responsibilities
• Perform a mix of enhancements and new development as required
• Develop beautiful and clean Laravel code, and powerful, high-speed SQL queries
• Utilize your expertise in MySQL or similar database systems for data management and optimization
• Identify and troubleshoot software defects, performance issues, and bottlenecks
Qualifications
• 3+ years' of experience in web development and software design
• Strong knowledge of MySQL, Laravel and PHP
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills Ersättning
