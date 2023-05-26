PHP/Laravel utvecklare till health-tech bolag!

Techstars of Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2023-05-26


We are revolutionizing the healthcare industry with our cloud-based platform. Join our passionate team of professionals dedicated to making a meaningful impact. We're seeking talented PHP developers to help shape the future of dentistry.

We are seeking a dedicated and resourceful developer with extensive experience in coding in PHP. You must possess a strong knowledge of web application development using PHP, Laravel and MySQL.

As a PHP Developer, you will play a vital role in designing, implementing and maintaining our cloud-based practice management system. You will have the opportunity to work with cross-functional teams to create efficient and scalable solutions that meet the needs of our growing user base.

If you are a passionate PHP developer and you are looking for a challenging role in a forward-thinking company with ambitious colleagues, we would love to hear from you. Join our team!

Responsibilities

• Perform a mix of enhancements and new development as required

• Develop beautiful and clean Laravel code, and powerful, high-speed SQL queries

• Utilize your expertise in MySQL or similar database systems for data management and optimization

• Identify and troubleshoot software defects, performance issues, and bottlenecks

Qualifications

• 3+ years' of experience in web development and software design

• Strong knowledge of MySQL, Laravel and PHP

• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-12
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Techstars of Sweden AB (org.nr 559262-1451)

Arbetsplats
Techstars

Kontakt
Peter Kolnhofer
peter@developersbay.se

Jobbnummer
7825025

