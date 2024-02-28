PHE Teacher, International School of Helsingborg, Idrottslärare högstadiet
About us
The International School of Helsingborg has provided a truly international education at the Primary and Secondary levels since 1995. Today, we have approximately 850 students between 2 and 19 years of age, across all programmes. We are an IB Continuum school, delivering the International Baccalaureate curriculum for all program levels. English is the primary language of learning at the school.
ISH prides itself on its diversity within and among all members of the learning community. Every member of our learning community brings something exciting and enriching to the school, which creates an inspiring environment. The aim of our school is to develop internationally minded people who, recognising their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.
Read more about the International School of Helsingborg on our website: https://internationalschool.helsingborg.se/
Job description
One of our two middle school (högstadium) MYP 'PHE' (idrott) teachers has decided to move on from education and pursue a career in a different field. We wish our wonderful colleague the very best of luck in the coming adventures and we are now, with open arms, searching for you who wish to join a vibrant and dynamic international team where the IB and collaboration is at the core of what we do. Would you like to join us?
We are looking for a qualified PHE teacher who is open to new educational ideas and interested in working in a multicultural environment where inquiry based learning and a strong focus on skills and conceptual understanding is the center of the curriculum we teach. We work according to the IB MYP curriculum and the assignment involves teaching 'MYP PHE' to students in MYP1-4 (högstadiet årskurs 6-9).
In the PHE department, we work collaboratively with planning and implementing the teaching so that we can meet the needs of all students. The responsibilities of the assignment includes planning, preparation, delivery of lessons and assessment for all courses. The successful candidate will also have mentor teacher responsibilities and will supervise 1-2 students in the MYP 'personal project'.
Qualifications
You possess a teaching degree which qualifies you to teach 'PHE' in middle school (högstadiet). You have at least 5 years experience of teaching. If you have a qualification and experience teaching Individuals and Societies that is a real plus!
You are fluent in English, both in speaking and writing. You are a strong team player and have the ability to work collaboratively with co-workers as well as students and parents. You communicate proactively; support and care for others. It will be of great advantage to have experience of the IB MYP and also to have previously worked within the international school system.
As a person, you are a positive, open-minded and flexible team player. You must demonstrate enthusiasm, warmth and strong interpersonal skills with children, parents, and colleagues and be committed to diversity and multicultural educational practices.
This position offers you the opportunity to join and develop a school that wants to be at the forefront of education with a clear development focus that is supported by international research.
We look forward to receiving your application as soon as possible! Please send your CV and cover letter in English.
Other information
Apply by: Friday March 15, 2024. We reserve the right to start the process earlier than the last day of application.
Scope: 80 %. There is a possibility that the % will increase up to 100%, particularly if you are qualified to teach Individuals and Societies
Start date: April 2024
Terms of employment: Permanent
Positions: 1
I Helsingborgs stad gillar vi olika. Vi strävar efter att våra medarbetare ska spegla våra invånare och värnar om det värde som jämn könsfördelning samt mångfald tillför våra verksamheter.
Tjänsten tillsätts under förutsättning att tjänsten inte behöver tas i anspråk för redan tillsvidareanställda medarbetare.
Om du blir erbjuden tjänst inom förskola och skola eller öppen fritidsverksamhet ska du uppvisa giltigt utdrag från polisens belastningsregister
För att kvalitetssäkra rekryteringsprocessen i Helsingborgs stad använder vi rekryteringsverktyget ReachMee. Därför ber vi dig att skicka in din ansökan via ReachMee genom att klicka på ansökningslänken i annonsen. Du som söker jobb och har skyddade personuppgifter ska kontakta rekryterande chef i annonsen som kommer guida dig vidare för en säker ansökningsprocess. Du ska inte ansöka digitalt via ansökningslänken.
Då vi inför denna rekrytering redan tagit ställning till de rekryteringskanaler vi önskar använda undanber vi oss vänligen men bestämt att bli kontaktade för ytterligare erbjudanden om kompetensförmedling, annonserings- och rekryteringshjälp. Ersättning
