PHE Assistant MYP
Stift Stockholm International School / Barnskötarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla barnskötarjobb i Stockholm
2024-09-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stift Stockholm International School i Stockholm
Description/Purpose: To support middle school students' education in the Physical and Health Education (PHE) programme.
Duties/Responsibilities:
The Assistant is responsible to:
Assisting in Physical and Health Education classes.
Contributing to the implementation of the PHE curriculum.
Ensuring the safe transportation of students between the campus and external venues.
Helping maintain a safe learning environment for students.
Supporting administrative tasks within the PHE programme
Assisting with preparational duties within the PHE programme.
Being an active and contributing member of the school's faculty.
Participating in the full range of professional activities at the school.
Actively contributing to the operational needs of the school.
Qualifications and Experience:
The teacher Assistant is expected to have:
PHE background.
Experience with working with students or groups.
Experience in leadership and organisational roles.
Excellent communication skills.
The ability to establish rapport with adults and students.
The ability to work effectively in a team.
The ability to show initiative and work independently.
Experience working with students from diverse countries would be an advantage.
Aligned with the recommendations of the International Task Force on Child Protection, we hold ourselves to a high standard of effective recruiting practices with specific attention to child protection. All applicants will therefore be required to undergo appropriate child protection screening. Included in the recruitment process will be a local and national police check as well as a mandatory police background check from the last year of employment in every country worked.
Contract:
Temporary contract - 40% of full-time hours, spread over two days (Wednesdays and Thursdays)
Starting - September 11th, 2024
End - June 17th, 2025 (with the possibility of extension)
Salary
Fast lön/fixed salary (Negotiated salary)
Application
Last day for applications is September 13th.
Please send your CV, 2 references and a cover letter to application@intsch.se
and mark the email with "PHE Assistant".
Note: The position may start before the application deadline; early applications are encouraged. We only accept applications in English.
SIS holds the right to close the application process when a suitable candidate is found. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-13
E-post: application@intsch.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PHE Assistant". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stift Stockholm International School
Drottninggatan 71b (visa karta
)
111 36 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm International School Jobbnummer
8874596