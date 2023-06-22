PhD-student in Innovation Leadership
PHD POSITION: INNOVATION LEADERSHIP IN THE SWEDISH CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY
We are now looking to recruit a PhD student in innovation leadership.
Information about the position
The position is placed at the Division of Innovation and R&D Management (IRDM) at the Department of Technology Management and Economics (TME). The research at IRDM focuses on organizing and managing Innovation and R&D activities in large, established organizations. The research is undertaken in collaboration with both private and public organizations and focuses on challenges, mainly of strategic significance, that these organizations are facing. These challenges - often implying innovation challenges in terms of doing differently - call for change and development of ways of working and organizational redesign.
Information about the research
The field of research lies in the intersection between leadership studies and innovation management, with a specific focus on digital transformation in the construction industry in Sweden. This industry is ongoingly berated for its lacking performance. A succession of governmental reports and research have concluded that the industry suffers from excessive production costs, low efficiency, slow delivery, unsafe workplaces, and failure to innovate, among other things. While the various stakeholders recognize the urgent need to address these shortcomings, transformation and change have remained slow and disappointing. Leadership research has established a convincing correlation between leadership and successful change on group-, organizational-, and industry levels. Despite these promises, the relation and role of leadership as a potentially central ingredient for innovation-driven change in the construction industry remains largely unexplored.
The purpose of this PhD-project is therefore to conduct in-depth studies of the link between individual leadership practices and digital transformation at the construction industry level. The project will be conducted in close collaboration with a broad array of different organizations, including architects, construction companies, client organizations, technical consultants, and start-ups, zooming in on how the various managers working in these companies use leadership to catalyze and facilitate the adoption of digital tools for business model innovation - which then altogether will drive the digital transformation of the construction industry forward.
The more detailed scope of the project will be defined during the first year of studies. Following this, the research activities will include: conducting interviews, organizing workshops, developing surveys, and conducting in-depth literature studies. The results of these activities are to be presented in a number of scientific articles (later included in a final PhD-thesis). The PhD student is also expected to ongoingly communicate results from the project to industry as well as to the scientific community at various international conferences. The PhD also includes a number of PhD-courses.
Major responsibilities
The main responsibility of a PhD student is to pursue doctoral studies in relation to a specific research topic. This includes two main components: doctoral courses and independent research (under supervision). The latter includes literature studies, research design and planning, empirical studies and communication of results in writing and orally at seminars and conferences. For this position, interaction and communication with the various actors in the Swedish construction industry will be an important part of the work. The exact focus and content of the studies will be decided in interaction with the examiner/main supervisor. The PhD student is expected to contribute to writing a number of scientific articles, based on the results of the research, which will be included in the final PhD-thesis.
The position also includes teaching at the undergraduate or master's level or performing other departmental duties corresponding to a maximum of 20 percent of the working hours.
More information about the Graduate school can be found here: Doctoral studies
Qualifications
Mandatory qualifications:
• A university degree at advanced (Master's) level in a relevant field of study, including (but not restricted to) industrial engineering and management, innovation management, strategic management, leadership studies, business adminstration, comprising of at least four years of study (240 ECTS credits), whereof at least 60 ECTS credits at advanced (Master's) level (or equivalent). By the start of the enrolment in the PhD program, the candidate must also have completed a degree project (thesis) at advanced (Master's) level, representing at least one term of study (30 ECTS credits).
• Strong communication skills in English, written and spoken, is a mandatory requirement
Meritorious qualifications:
• Strong communication skills in Swedish, written and spoken
• An educational profile that combines engineering/science and social science, e.g. innovation or business administration, is a valuable (but not required) qualification.
• You are expected to be able to independently build and maintain relations with companies in the industry, therefore are strong interpersonal/social skills highly valued
• Large emphasis when selecting a candidate will be put on the ability to write and analyze academic texts.
We believe that you are highly motivated, personally mature and both able and willing to assume responsibility for and pursue the task at hand. You are good at communicating with others and are able to handle complex information and problems, breaking down and analysing problems as well as synthesizing information from several sources. You like to take the broader perspective and tend to consider the long-term consequences of decisions and actions, but are also able to make proper judgements and set appropriate priorities when needed.
For more information about contract terms, what we offer, application procedure and contact please visit Chalmers webpage.
