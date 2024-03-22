PhD student positions in Semiconductor devices for...
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2024-03-22
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
PhD student positions in Semiconductor devices for future terahertz electronics
We are looking for two highly motivated and skilled PhD students to join our team and contribute to our exciting research in terahertz electronics. In this project, you will investigate cutting-edge semiconductor devices and circuits for future high-frequency electronics. Moreover, as part of a European project and an industry competence centre, you will collaborate with key actors in the field, from both industry and academia.
Project description
The PhD positions are related but with an individual focus on two different types of semiconductor devices. One doctoral thesis aims to demonstrate the first indium phosphide-based cryogenic amplifier on silicon. In this first European Chips Act project at Chalmers, you will closely collaborate with the Swedish company Low Noise Factory AB, world's leading industrial producer of cryogenic low-noise amplifiers, and the key European actors in the field in Europe. The other doctoral thesis aims to explore new receiver architectures for submillimetre wave applications using low-noise semiconductor diode mixers. This project is part of the Wireless Infrastructure Technology Centre at Chalmers (WiTECH), and you will closely collaborate with Swedish industry and the American company Virginia Diodes, Inc., a world leader producer of millimetre wave and terahertz devices, components and systems.
Information about the division and the department
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience is a unique research environment in micro- and nanotechnology, housing more than 250 researchers and PhD students. At the terahertz and millimetre wave division, our main research activities are new materials, devices and circuits for applications ranging from basic science to future sensors and communication systems (6G). We are at the forefront of innovation in terahertz electronics, working on projects that push the boundaries of what is possible, aiming for the next generation of wireless systems, remote sensing and space terahertz instrumentation. You will be part of an inspiring and collaborative research environment and benefit from fruitful discussions with our industrial collaborators.
Major responsibilities
Your primary responsibility as a PhD student is to pursue your doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position includes teaching at Chalmers' undergraduate level, which equates to 20 per cent of working hours.
Your research will be directed toward advancing terahertz semiconductor device electronics for sensor applications. It will be pursued at the Terahertz and Millimetre Wave Laboratory. You will fabricate demonstrators in our state-of-the-art Nanofabrication facility and perform experiments in the terahertz characterisation facility (Kollberg Laboratory).
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify for this position, you must have a master's degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Engineering Physics (F) or Electrical Engineering (E) with a curriculum that provides a solid foundation in microwave engineering and semiconductor devices. Experience or a strong interest in the following areas: electromagnetic theory, microfabrication, and semiconductor device physics are essential.
You should have good communication skills, the ability to work in an interdisciplinary group, good analytical and experimental skills, and an excellent ability to work independently toward the goals expressed in the project plan.
Further, as the position involves collaboration between research groups and the industry, you must enjoy working in different environments and proactively participate in new research initiatives.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240197 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1 page where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-05-01
For questions, please contact:
Assoc. Prof. Helena Rodilla, rodilla@chalmers.se
Prof. Jan Stake, jan.stake@chalmers.se Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
8561502