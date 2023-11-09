Phd Student Position On Beccs & Corrosion
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-11-09
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
In order to combat climate change, the levels of CO2 in the atmosphere need to decrease and BECCS (Bio Energy Carbon Capture Storage) can achieve negative CO2 emissions. Chemical-Looping Combustion (CLC) is a revolutionary method for BECCS, that provides inherent CO2 capture together with efficient green electricity production using renewable fuels. Be a part of a team leading this transition, by performing state of the art corrosion research and material development/optimization. Click on link for more information about the division of Energy and materials.
About the project
The announced position is within the project "Advancing Chemical-Looping Combustion of domestic fuels". The project is funded by the European Clean Energy Transition Partnership and involves ten academic and industrial partners from Sweden, Germany and Finland.
The goal of the project is to further the development of Chemical-Looping Combustion (CLC), a concept related to Fluidized-Bed Combustion (FBC), but which involves the use of chemically active bed materials. CLC provides two important advantages over FBC, namely inherent CO2 sequestration and separation of corrosive ash elements and vulnerable heat-transfer surfaces. These advantages make CLC an ideal technology for Bio-Energy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) as well as increase the electricial efficiency when combusting renewable fuels. BECCS involves capturing and storing CO2 absorbed by biomass from the atmosphere during its utilization, and allows for co-generation of negative CO2 emissions, power and heat , which has been identified as a necessary technology for achieving climate policy targets. In the Nordic countries we have unusual good access to biomass resources, unique infrastructure for biomass utilization and technological know-how to realize BECCS in the near term. In contrast to other BECCS techniques, CLC is expected to not only be efficient in CO2-sequestring but also achieve an efficient power production.
Chalmers University of Technology has been a pioneer institution in the development of CLC and related technologies. The goal of the larger project is to advance the technology for waste-derived fuels and to pave way for an industrial-scale CLC demonstration in the immediate future.
Your role in the project will be to lead and perform experimental work that relates to work within the field of material science and corrosion. You will collaborate with a second PhD student at the Division of Energy Technology at Chalmers, which will work on the operation of a CLC pilot unit, characterization of bed material and ash samples, and application of novel measurement techniques.
Major responsibilities
The majority of your working time is devoted to your own research. The details of your PhD project will be continuously defined by the project team consisting of you and your supervisor(s). Hands-on laboratory work will be a large part of your duties and as a PhD student you are expected to develop and implement your own ideas. This includes developing your own scientific concepts and communicating the results of your research verbally and in writing.
In our daily work, it is vital for us to link well controlled laboratory exposures, thermodynamic calculations and state of the art analytical techniques (e.g. SEM) with the practical experience of larger scaled units (e.g., pilot and demo scale). Thus, some of the corrosion exposures will be performed in the CLC Pilot unit, situated at Chalmers, as well as in a CLC demo-plant unit in Germany, apart from the high temperature corrosion labs that we operate.
The PhD position usually includes 10-20% departmental work, mostly teaching of undergraduate students in labs or exercises. The undergraduate courses are normally taught in Swedish, although the graduate level teaching is in English. Thus, applicants who do not have Swedish as their native language should have the goal to learn Swedish to a level where you can teach undergraduate students during your PhD employment. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field. Good grades are meriting but not a formal requirement. The most important qualification is a true interest in science and a strong motivation to do research.
Your master's degree should ideally be in the fields of chemistry or materials science. However, a degree in other topics such as physics or mechanical engineering could also be a suitable background.
Good communication and teamwork skills will be central to successfully completing your PhD studies. This might include discussions on the optimization of experimental setups in collaboration with our workshop, coordinating post-analysis with other partners, as well as communicating your findings both orally at scientific conferences and project meetings with industry and academic partners and in writing in scientific journals.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers web page.
Follow link: PhD student position on BECCS & corrosion Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8251888