PhD student position in Value of Information Analysis in Hydrogeology
2024-03-04
Do you want to participate in developing a new field of research at our research group? Are you interested in translating and communicating hydrogeological risks and the benefits of information to manage these risks to project owners, decision-makers and society? As a PhD-student in our research area you will have the opportunity to broadly develop knowledge and skills related not only to the research topic, but also oral and written communication skills, pedagogy, and project management.
Project description
The project is multi-disciplinary and will integrate hydrogeological data analysis and modeling with Bayesian probability theory and economic valuation methods. The economic valuation will be based on the concept of ecosystem and water system services. The work will focus on two different stages in an infrastructure project:
1) To develop a structure for VOIA in the early stages of an infrastructure project, before the actual position of an installation (e.g., a rock tunnel) is decided. Here, focus will be on the development of VOIA for valuing e.g., mapping and other early stage investigations including expert elicitation of water bearing zones in rock and potential effects in the vicinity (buildings, current or future water supply, groundwater dependent ecosystems, etc) due to impacts on the groundwater conditions from construction (drawdown of groundwater levels, reduced baseflow in streams, impact on groundwater chemistry, etc). The VOIA in this stage provides support for decisions regarding the position of the construction.
2) To develop a structure for VOIA in a later stage when deciding on the design of hydrogeological risk control, e.g., choosing strategies for pre-grouting, re-infiltration or monitoring programs. Here, focus will be on the development of VOIA for valuing information from detailed field investigations and detailed modeling on potential effects in the vicinity (buildings, current or future water supply, groundwater dependent ecosystems, etc) due to impacts on the groundwater conditions from construction (drawdown of groundwater levels, reduced baseflow in streams, impact on groundwater chemistry, etc). A major aspect here is the estimation of hydrogeological uncertainties due to geological stratigraphy and hydraulic properties of this stratigraphy. The VOIA in this stage provides support for decisions regarding the design of risk reducing measures.
VOIA is performed using a Bayesian probabilistic approach for estimating the probabilities of unwanted conditions (defined as 'failure') given the reliability of new information to be collected. The analysis integrates hard data information with subjective information based on professional judgment. The method has been widely used in various fields such as medicine , manufacturing, environmental restoration, etc. but has so far had very limited use in hydrogeology. The potential benefits of using a formalized VOIA in hydrogeological risk management in the infrastructure sector are large due to the substantial economic consequences of risks in this sector.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Geology and Geotechnics covers several major areas of applied sciences, such as drinking water, hydrogeology, remediation of contaminated land, engineering geology and geotechnical engineering, and keeps close collaboration with neighbouring sciences, such as mathematics, statistics, and economics. An explicit goal of the Engineering Geology research area is to develop and provide theory and methods that will improve the capabilities and basis for decisions in society to manage geological and hydrogeological risks.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility is to pursue your own doctoral studies. Together with your supervisors you are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position includes research at an 80-100% level where the remaining part is teaching and departmental work. The applicants are expected to contribute to the education at undergraduate or MSc level and/or other activities within the Division (up to 20% of their time).
The position is a full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four years of studies and to a maximum of five years including teaching and departmental work.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
The candidate should have
1) An engineering background of civil engineering and/or engineering geology;
2) Preferably experience from studies and/or activities linked to hydrogeology in underground construction.
3) A Master of Science degree in Engineering Geology or Civil Engineering.
4) Excellent analytical skills and communication skills in written and spoken English at an academic level.
5) Preferably experience from groundwater modeling.
6) Preferably basic knowledge of economic theory.
7) Ability to read and speak Swedish is a merit.
8) Ability to work independently and take responsibility for progress and quality of the PhD-project
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
For more information about what we offer, please visit Chalmers website.
