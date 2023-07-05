Phd student position in thermochemical conversion technology
2023-07-05
Are you as well fed up with inadequate recycling of plastic waste and do you want to contribute to transform the industry?
Our group at the division of Energy Technology together with our partners in industry work towards laying the foundation for technologies to transform the industrial production of raw materials such like plastic and glas.
If you're a team player, interested in widening your scope on thermochemical conversion, enjoying combining theory with pilot scale experiments and are curious about the details to make it work we can offer you a Phd-student position in our lab.
Project description
The project is part of a larger collaboration with European industries and addresses their need for deeper knowledge on the thermochemical conversion technologies. Particularly, the conversion of heterogeneous waste streams and the technological consequences are in the focus. The research group in which you will be active has its own pilot scale facility for pyrolysis and gasification trials and advanced analytics for product characterization which is the backbone of our research. Complementary experimental lab facilities for fluid bed conversion and plasma conversion are available to investigate specific aspects isolated.
Your work will involve both planing, execution and evaluation of experimental campaigns as well as modeling with tools like Chemkin and Matlab/Python. Part of the work will be based on methods of which there is extensive experience in the research group at Energy Technology, but the project will also involve development of new methodologies. Your work will be performed in collaboration with industrial partners as well as other researchers and it will be part of your responsibilities to keep contact with the project partners. An important part of your responsibilities is also to efficiently communicate your results through scientific conferences and journals as well as project meetings and reports.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student, your major responsibility is to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 % of working hours. You are expected to write a licentiate thesis within 2-3 years and defend your doctoral thesis within 4-5 years. In addition, the PhD program includes taking courses, corresponding to 60 ECTS credits. The majority of your time will, however, be devoted to the research.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field. To qualify for this position, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education (ECTS) credits in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil or Environmental Engineering, Engineering Physics or equivalent.
Excellent writing and communication skills in English are required.
Experimental experience in thermal conversion, plasma, experience with gas chromatography or experience with chemkin or similar tools is considered a merit
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230446 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-08-27
For questions, please contact:
Martin Seemann, Energy technology, Martin.seemann@chalmers.se
