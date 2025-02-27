PhD student position in the theory of neutrino-nucleus interactions
2025-02-27
Are you curious about exploring the fundamental properties of neutrinos and their role in the universe? Join our team and contribute to groundbreaking research at the intersection of nuclear and particle physics! Neutrino long-baseline oscillation experiments provide key insights into the Standard Model. The success of these experiments rely on accurate theoretical models of neutrino interactions with nuclei-the building blocks of their detectors. As part of our group, you will play a vital role in developing an ab initio ('from first principles') nuclear framework to advance our understanding of neutrino-nucleus scattering for next-generation experiments.
About us
The Theoretical Subatomic Physics group conducts theoretical and computational research on nuclear, elementary particle, and astroparticle physics. The focus of the current search is nuclear theory; a research area in which we have a strong international position and benefit from exceptional collaborations. Organizationally we are part of the Division of Subatomic, High-Energy and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. We provide a stimulating and collaborative research environment with high scientific standards.
About the research project
At low and intermediate energies, the dominating mechanism in neutrino-nucleus interactions is a single nucleon knock-out. The aim of the project is to develop modeling capabilities of nuclear final state interactions for this process within the ab initio ("from first principles") nuclear-theory framework. These calculations are to be incorporated in Monte Carlo event generators used by experimental collaborations. The research is placed at the interface of theoretical nuclear and particle physics, giving an opportunity to gain broad expertise and to interact with various scientific communities. The project is led by Dr. Joanna Sobczyk who starts her employment as Assistant Professor at Chalmers in May 2025 and who will be the main supervisor for the PhD student.
Who we are looking for
We welcome applicants with the following qualifications:
• Master's degree in physics.
• Basic knowledge of programming.
• Solid background in theoretical physics.
• Excellent analytical and communication skills, both oral and written.
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English.
Experience in the following areas is beneficial but not required:
• Programming experience and advanced knowledge of computing languages used in theoretical physics (e.g. C++, Python, Mathematica, etc...).
• Research experience.
• Advanced knowledge on theoretical nuclear physics and/or particle physics.
We are committed to fostering an inclusive and diverse research environment and welcome applicants from all backgrounds and experiences.
What you will do
As a PhD student you will:
• Develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• Perform theoretical and computational research and publish scientific articles.
• Take an active role in an international work environment, collaborating with nuclear theorists and developers of Monte Carlo event generators.
• Take courses relevant to the topic and on general and transferrable skills. You will take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Physics
• Teaching as a teaching assistant or lab supervisor is also expected.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-positions are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
• CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• Personal letter
• Two references that we can contact
• Bachelor's and, if available, master's thesis together with the transcripts.
• Documents confirming your English proficiency: e.g. TOEFL/IELTS test results, a course/project report written in English (if your bachelor's/master's thesis is not in English).
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: March 30, 2025
For questions please contact:
Prof. Christian Forssén, christian.forssen@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
