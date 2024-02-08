PhD student position in synthetic biology
2024-02-08
Situated within the Division of Systems and Synthetic Biology, this position entails working as part of the group of Associate Professor Aleksej Zelezniak. The Zelezniak lab is an interdisciplinary research group operating at the forefront of scientific exploration, combining the power of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with cutting-edge experimental biology techniques for studying molecular systems. A primary focus of the group is unravelling the fundamental principles of gene expression regulation to advance synthetic biology applications with applications to bioremedation.
As a PhD student in this role, you will lead work on development of novel approaches for discovering enzymes for environmental pollutant degradation. You will be a part of disciplinary team working on degradation of plastic pollutants.
Information about the department
The Department of Life Sciences at Chalmers University of Technology is dedicated to harnessing the potential of biological systems and innovative technologies for the conversion of biomass into diverse applications such as foods, pharmaceuticals, materials, chemicals, and fuels. The Division of Systems and Synthetic Biology (Sysbio), as one of the four divisions within the department, offers a vibrant and collaborative research environment. With researchers from over 30 countries, the department embraces a truly international atmosphere, providing ample opportunities for networking, cultural exchange, and professional growth. Nurturing the careers of young researchers is a key objective, ensuring that you will receive the support and resources necessary to flourish in your scientific journey.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student you will work on a project aiming at discovering novel plastic degrading enzymes. This interdisciplinary project will involve development of high-throughput technologies for enzyme engineering as well as data analysis of sequencing data. The position requires working experience using bioinformatics approaches. An integral part of your responsibilities will involve working independently, requiring your commitment, self-discipline and planning skills.
Furthermore, you will have an opportunity to contribute to other interdisciplinary projects at the intersection of machine learning and protein engineering, exploring innovative approaches and advancing the frontiers of both fields. Alongside your research activities, you will be involved in teaching activities and get training in subjects transferable beyond academia.
Your involvement in interdisciplinary research, combined with the opportunity to work with cutting-edge technologies and other researchers like yourself, will enable you to make significant contributions to the field while continuously expanding your leadership and teamwork expertise.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
The ideal candidate for this position should demonstrate experience in working with protein expression, ideal with plastic degrading enzymes. Practical level of bioinformatic approaches related to structural biology and and programing experience in Python/R is highly desirable. It would be advantageous if the candidate had participated in internships or international projects in the past.
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240069 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education and grades.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-03-05
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Aleksej Zelezniak, Systems and Synthetic Biologyaleksej.zelezniak@chalmers.se
