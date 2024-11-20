PhD student position in Sustainable transportation services
Chalmers University of Technology is seeking a dedicated PhD student to join the project "Transition to fossil-free door-to-door transport including shipping." This project is at the forefront of developing sustainable and efficient inland transport integrated with shipping, with a focus on aligning transport service offers with the environmental expectations of transport buyers.
Why Join Chalmers?
Chalmers is recognized for its outstanding research and education. In 2023, it was ranked 2nd in Europe for Transportation Science & Technology by Shanghai's Global Ranking. The university has a proven track record of strong collaboration with both industry and the public sector, fostering an environment where research has a tangible impact.
About the Department
The Department of Technology Management and Economics (TME) at Chalmers conducts world-class research that explores the intersection of technology, industrial systems, society, people, and the environment. This position is within the Division of Supply and Operations Management (SOM), which specializes in transportation, logistics, operations management, supply chain management and industrial marketing and purchasing. The division emphasizes problem-oriented, interdisciplinary research with strong emphasis on industry relevance with high visibility in leading academic journals
Project Overview
To accelerate the transition to sustainable transport, it is vital that transport providers develop appealing green services tailored to the short- and long-term needs of transport buyers. This project aims to generate new knowledge on the development of environmentally sustainable and efficient inland transport services that are integrated with shipping. The focus will be on joint value creation with the key stakeholders and transport buyers' service expectations including environmental requirements. The project outcome will include the green service development process, environmental service offerings, need for collaboration and quantitative effects, where the goal is to facilitate the adoption of green door-to-door transport solutions.
Qualifications
• Master's degree in fields such as Transport Engineering, Industrial Management and Engineering, Civil Engineering, Business Administration, Management, or Economics corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits.
•
Strong interest in transport and logistics.
•
Ability to conduct interviews and case studies involving shipping companies, freight forwarders, and transport buyers.
•
Experience in using both qualitative and quantitative methods.
•
Ability to conduct a survey study to collect data on service requirements, including environmental expectations.
•
Focus on intermodal transport (maritime transport and connected inland legs)
Strong emphasis will be placed on the candidate's ability to analyze data and communicate findings effectively. The ideal candidate will possess strong analytical skills and the ability to articulate research outcomes both in writing and through presentations.
Key Responsibilities
•
Pursue doctoral studies, including completing courses and conducting independent research under supervision.
•
Engage in comprehensive literature studies, research design, empirical studies, and analysis.
•
Present research findings in both written and oral formats at seminars and conferences.
•
Contribute to the authorship of scientific articles for inclusion in the final PhD thesis.
•
Participate in teaching and departmental duties, up to 20% of total working hours.
Join us in advancing sustainable transport solutions and making a real impact in the field of intermodal logistics.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
Please go to https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13395&rmlang=UK
to read more about the application procedure and apply.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-01-15
For questions, please contact:
Ceren Altuntas Vural +46 31-772 6903; Ceren.altuntasvural@chalmers.se
Lisa Govik +46 31-772 2830; Lisa.govik@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
