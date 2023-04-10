PhD student position in sustainable antifouling strategies
The department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2) conducts fundamental and applied research in all modes of transport to provide sustainable technological solutions. M2 hosts one of Sweden's most extensive simulator centres for navigation and propulsion of ships, as well as world class laboratories within combustion engineering and wind tunnels. The department has an established and continuous cooperation among academia, industry, and society, with a great focus on utilization. M2 is characterized by an international environment with employees and students from around the world, as well as outstanding research and world class education.
The Division of Maritime Studies offers a creative interdisciplinary working environment, which together with the division of Marine Technology covers most perspectives of shipping related research and education. The division for Maritime Studies is engaged in research and education connected to shipping and other maritime sectors. We educate the seafarers of tomorrow, focusing on developing a sustainable shipping industry. Our division consists of a total of three units: Technical and Maritime Management, Nautical Studies and Maritime Environmental Science. The common denominator of the research carried out at the unit Maritime Environmental Science is the aim to contribute to sustainable development of shipping and other maritime activities. Utilisation of our research results are important, why networking and collaborations with stakeholders are central.
Project description
We are looking for a PhD-candidate within the area of biofouling and antifouling, who will perform work contributing to sustainable ship hull maintenance strategies. The project will especially focus on ship hull niche areas like sea chests and seek environmentally benign and effective approaches to mitigate biofouling. The PhD candidate will be based at the unit of Maritime Environmental Sciences, department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences and the project includes collaboration with ongoing research projects in the antifouling field and with other institutes as well as industry.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as a PhD-student is to pursue your doctoral studies. The work will include experimental work in field and lab, statistical analyses, interpretation of collected data and writing scientific papers. You are expected to develop scientific concepts and communicate the results of your findings, both orally and in writing, in English. Your work will be supervised by senior researchers at the unit Maritime Environmental Sciences at the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences. Your work as PhD student is performed in collaboration with researchers at different levels and in collaboration with shipping operators, ports and authorities.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD-student you must have a Master 's level degree in a relevant field such as environmental science, biology or chemistry, engineering, hydrodynamics, fluid dynamics, naval architecture or oceanography.
You are expected to have excellent oral and written communication skills in English, good analytical skills and strong commitment to scientific inquiry.
We also believe that you have a strong curiosity and genuine wish to learn and develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research, research communication and project management.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230242 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: [2023-05-08]
For questions, please contact:
Docent Lena Granhag, Lena.granhag@chalmers.se
031-772 14 61
Kent Salo, Head of Unit Maritime Environmetal Science, Kent.Salo@chalmers.se
, 031-772 56 56
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
