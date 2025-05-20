PhD student position in Sound and Vibration
2025-05-20
Are you passionate about railways, acoustics, and data-driven infrastructure solutions? We are looking for a PhD student to join the project "A robust tool for rail fault and roughness estimation." In this role, you will develop advanced methods to estimate rail roughness and defects based on onboard vibration and sound signals-contributing to a quieter, more reliable, and cost-efficient railway system.
Project overview
To limit noise and vibrations from railway traffic, infrastructure managers need effective tools to monitor the acoustic quality of tracks. A key parameter is rail roughness, which-together with wheel roughness-generates rolling noise during train passages.
In this PhD project, you will develop methods for indirect monitoring of both rail roughness and localized track defects. Your work will build on and extend an advanced in-house time-domain simulation tool for wheel-rail interaction and noise. The project is carried out in close collaboration with DB InfraGO, the German railway infrastructure manager, which will provide measurement data and test cases.
Research environment
This project is part of the activities within the Swedish National Centre of Excellence in Railway Mechanics CHARMEC - Chalmers Railway Mechanics. CHARMEC's long-term goal is to reduce the railway's cost of production, environmental impact, and operational maintenance, while improving safety, reliability, and quality of transport.
The position will be placed at the Division of Applied Acoustics, Department of Architectural and Civil Engineering. As a PhD student, you will belong to the Graduate School of Applied Acoustics.
Your profile
Required qualifications:
• A Masters degree equivalent to at least 240 higher education credits in Mechanical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Civil Engineering, or in a similar field, with a strong specialization in Sound and Vibration (We also welcome applications from candidates who will graduate soon).
• Solid knowledge of structural mechanics and numerical methods
• Proficiency in programming
• Excellent communication skills in English, both written and oral
• Ability to work independently, take initiative, and assume responsibility
• Strong collaborative skills, due to the interdisciplinary and industry-focused nature of the project
• Analytical problem-solving skills and a genuine interest in research
• Ability to disseminate results and engage with academic, industrial, and societal networks
Merits:
• Experience with Matlab
• Prior coursework or project experience in railway mechanics
• Background in signal processing
• Knowledge of machine learning techniques
Main responsibilities
Your primary responsibility is to pursue your doctoral studies, which includes:
• Developing scientific concepts and presenting your results in writing and orally
• Taking relevant advanced-level courses according to the Graduate School's curriculum
• Participating in undergraduate teaching or other departmental duties, up to 20% of full-time.
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD position is fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
How to apply
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 25 June, 2025. We will evaluate all candidates after the deadline. Security concerns may then be considered.
For questions. please contact:
Astrid Pieringer, senior researcher, Division of Applied Acousticsastrid.pieringer@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
