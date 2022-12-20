PhD student position in single molecule analysis with nanopores
2022-12-20
This is your chance to work in a strong research environment with an interdisciplinary research topic that is very active worldwide. An excellent chance to merit yourself for whatever future career you pursue.
Project description
Our group works with chemically modified nanostructures for various applications. In this particular project we are interested in developing a new kind of platform for single molecule trapping. This will open up new possibilities for analyzing biomolecular interactions and may ultimately lead to a better understanding of life on the molecular level.
This broad project requires knowledge about advanced nanofabrication techniques, fluorescence and organic chemistry synthesis, among other things. (You are not expected to know everything when you start, but some topic relevance in your background is meriting.) You will work closely together with other PhD students and postdocs in the same research group.
Please check this webpage for further information about the research activities in the group: http://www.adahlin.com
Information about the division and the department
The large division of Applied Chemistry consists of 14 independent senior researchers leading their own groups, addressing a broad range of topics within the realm of chemistry: Applied Chemistry
This division is part of the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering.
Major responsibilities
Your duty as a PhD student is to conduct research and present your results in written and oral forms. Although you must follow a project plan assigned to you, new ideas and "sidetracks" can potentially also be investigated. Note that teaching duties apply, corresponding to approximately 10% of your working time.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field. Good recommendations from your master thesis supervisor are meriting. Similarly, good grades are meriting but not a formal requirement. The most important qualification is a true interest in science and a strong motivation to do research.
Your master degree should ideally be from the fields of physics, chemistry or materials science. However, a degree in other topics such as life science may also be a suitable background.
Note that the starting date is flexible.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20220686 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 20 January, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Andreas Dahlin, Applied Chemistry
E-mail: adahlin@chalmers.se
Phone: 0317722844
Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position.
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
