PhD student position in photophysical studies
2023-01-24
Project description
The research group of Bo Albinsson, were this PhD will be stationed has a long-standing interest in researching and understanding the principles that govern the development of novel solar energy technologies. This PhD project is related to an ongoing program on photon up- and down conversion with financial support from the Swedish Energy Agency and the Swedish Research Council.
Information about the division and the department
The Division of Chemistry and Biochemistry at Chalmers University of Technology carries out a broad range of research at the frontiers of basic and applied science. For example, we are studying how molecules interact with each other in living cells and how they can capture and transform energy. Within the division various aspects of Physical Chemistry is studied ranging from biophysical chemistry to nanochemistry and the environment encompasses some 20 graduate students creating a creative and energetic atmosphere.
Major responsibilities
The project is focused on the investigation of molecular systems capable of up- or down conversion of light, that, upon incorporation into solar energy technologies can increase the conversion efficiency. Molecular systems, sometimes integrated with nanoparticles (quantum dots), are synthesized within the framework of a cross-disciplinary collaboration and will be studied with a range of spectroscopic techniques. In particular, pulsed laser based ultra-fast femtosecond transient absorption and emission techniques will be used and developed within the project. Your major responsibilities as PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to maximum of 20 percent of working hours.
Qualifications
We are looking for a newly graduated MSc in Chemistry, Physics or equivalent who wants to embark on a challenging and rewarding research journey ending with a PhD in Physical Chemistry. The successful candidate should be a highly motivated, quality conscious individual with a MSc degree (or equivalent) in fields related to chemistry or physics, preferably with experience in optical spectroscopy and/or laser techniques. You should find it motivating working both alone and in close collaboration with others. As Chalmers is an highly international enviroment you must have excellent english skills, both oraly and written. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230040 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Application deadline: 20-03-2023
For questions, please contact:
Bo Albinsson, Chemistry and Biochemistry
E-mail: balb@chalmers.se
Phone: +46-31-7723044
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez!
