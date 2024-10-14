PhD student position in Machine Learning for Proteins
2024-10-14
Project Information
The current position is associated with the Wallenberg (DDLS-WASP) project Machine-Learning how our Cells Capture Energy - Data-Driven Studies of Membrane Protein Function, Evolution, and Disease. We are looking for a PhD with a strong quantitative background and hands-on experience in either machine learning force field estimation or modern generative models, who is eager about making a difference in our understanding if protein function. The selected candidate will work in the AIMLeNS lab under the supervision of Asc. Prof. Dr. Simon Olsson at Chalmers University of Technology, in collaboration with Prof. Dr. Kaila's lab at Stockholm University. The project combines ML approaches with computational, biochemical, biophysical, and structural data to understand how proteins drive the energy metabolism of our cells, the evolutionary processes that led to the emergence of these complex biological systems, and how disease-related mutations alter protein function.
This position is part of a collaboration between two of Sweden's largest research programs:
Wallenberg AI, Autonomous Systems and Software Program (WASP) and
SciLifeLab and Wallenberg National Program for Data-Driven Life Science (DDLS)
Information about the Department
The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) is a joint department at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, with activities on both campuses. Approximately 240 staff and around 125 PhD students from more than 30 countries comprise the department. Our research spans from theoretical computer science to applied systems development. We provide high-quality education at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels, offering over 120 courses each year. We also have extensive national and international collaborations with academia, industry, and society. The Data Science & AI division engages in research and education in the growing area of Data Science, AI, Machine Learning, and its applications.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student, your main responsibility is to:
• Lead research projects in collaboration with the project PIs and other group members (60%)
• Complete course work (20%)
• Support the department through teaching and service (20%)
• Position is fully funded for 5 years
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
• Applicants must have a quantitative background with an MSc equivalent degree in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics.
• Proven experience in machine learning, exemplified through published research results, is required.
• The selected candidate will have excellent writing and speaking skills in English.
• Knowledge of Swedish is not a prerequisite for consideration.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240559 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-11-10
For questions, please contact:
Simon Olssonsimonols@chalmers.se
