PhD student position in Holographic Duality and Machine Learning
2025-01-14
Strongly correlated electrons continue to surprise scientists, presenting unsolved mysteries in condensed matter physics. A key question is the mechanism driving high-temperature superconductivity. Unlocking this secret could enable the design of novel materials and bring us closer to achieving room-temperature superconductivity-a breakthrough with transformative potential for green technologies.
By joining our team, you will tackle these fundamental questions through cutting-edge theoretical modeling, working in close collaboration with experimental physicists.
Project overview
This PhD project aims to model materials with strongly correlated electrons, such as high-temperature superconductors, using two complementary approaches:
• Holographic Duality: Derived from string theory, this method excels in studying systems without well-defined quasiparticles.
• Condensed Matter Techniques: Grounded in fundamental principles, these approaches are enhanced by modern advancements in machine learning.
The project is part of a collaborative effort funded by the Knut and Alice Wallenberg Foundation (KAW), involving close interaction with experimental groups.
About the team
Our research group investigates emergent phenomena in strongly correlated materials, including high-temperature superconductors, using diverse methodologies. These include holographic duality, a string theory technique suited for phases lacking well-defined particle excitations, and standard condensed matter approaches enhanced by machine learning.
The team consists of:
• Professor Ulf Gran
• Two PhD students (including this position)
• Several master's students
We collaborate closely with experimentalists at the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience and with theoretical groups at the University of Gothenburg and Uppsala University. Organizationally, we are part of the Division of Subatomic, High-Energy, and Plasma Physics within the Department of Physics. Our research environment is highly collaborative, with a commitment to scientific excellence and innovation.
Qualifications
Required:
• Master's degree in physics (minimum 240 higher education credits).
• Strong background in theoretical physics.
• Proficiency in computing languages commonly used in theoretical physics and machine learning (e.g., Python, Mathematica).
• Basic knowledge of solid-state physics.
• Excellent analytical, oral, and written communication skills.
Meritorious:
• Genuine curiosity and enthusiasm for the subject matter, demonstrated through participation in conferences, workshops, or summer/winter schools.
• Programming experience and prior implementation of machine learning techniques in projects or coursework.
• Familiarity with string theory.
Contract terms
This is a full-time temporary position, limited to a maximum of five years.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
How to apply
Your application should be written in English and submitted as PDF files. Each file should not exceed 40 MB. Note: The system does not support zip files. Incomplete applications or those sent via email will not be considered.
Required documents:
• CV: Include previous employment, leadership qualifications, and positions of trust. Provide contact information for two references.
• Personal letter: (1-3 pages)
• Introduce yourself.
• Describe your relevant experience (e.g., education, thesis work, research activities).
• Outline your future goals and research interests.
• Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor's and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades, and certificates (e.g., TOEFL results).
Use the application form button at the bottom of this page to submit your application.
Application deadline: 16 March, 2025
Contact information
• Professor Ulf Gran: ulf.gran@chalmers.se
• HR Partner Karin Adolfsson: karinad@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
