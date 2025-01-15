PhD student position in fiber optic transmission and sensing
Information about the division and department
The Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2) hosts a unique environment for research and education in photonics, microwave engineering, quantum technologies, and nanofabrication. Our research is supported by an in-house world-class infrastructure for clean-room devise processing (the Nanofabrication Laboratory).
The Photonics Laboratory is a dynamic and creative group of about 35 members working in an international and collaborative atmosphere. We perform both curiosity-driven and applied-research in fiber-optic systems, optoelectronics and silicon photonics. We enjoy a state-of-the-art laboratory for fiber-optic communications and use the Nanofabrication Laboratory to fabricate our own photonic devices. Part of this research efforts focusses on chip-scale photonic devices such as frequency combs and 'noiseless' optical parametric amplifiers based on silicon nitride or thin-film lithium niobate intended for optical communication applications but also other emerging applications. Our research is both experimental and theoretical and we have extensive international collaboration. We also have experience in commercializing our research.
The current position deals with extending the current fiber optical transmission links to cover simultaneous sensing and transmission. For example, the polarization state of light is continuously tracked in coherent photonic receivers, and this tracking data could be used for sensing and concluding if and what environmental perturbation the fiber is exposed to. It is currently unknown how accurate this sensing can be without compromising the data transmission, and the project aims (among other things) to clarify this.
Main responsibilities
The person filling this position will participate in research as outlined above and will be conducting experimental work supported by numerical simulations. The appointment offers great opportunities to qualify for further research positions within academia or industry as we have numerous ongoing collaborations with the leading groups internationally.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20% of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Photonics, Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or other relevant field, with a background in optical communications or embedded systems.
The position requires excellent presentation skills and sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Meritorious requirements
• Knowledge in photonics or communications
• Experience with optical transmission experiments, or optical fiber technology
• Experience with FPGA programming
• Experience using MatLab, Python or other simulation software
• Teaching experience
• Scientific publications
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: February 28, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Magnus Karlsson
Email: magnus.karlsson@chalmers.se
Peter Andrekson
Email: peter.andrekson@chalmers.se
