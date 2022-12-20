PhD student position in energy and range prediction of electric vehicles
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2022-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
This PhD student position offers the opportunity to become an expert in predicting the energy consumption of road transport missions. The research field is central to the electrification transformation of the transport sector and a PhD degree will enable good career opportunities in both industry and academia. The problem formulations range over many academic disciples, such as vehicle dynamics, estimation theory, and statistical modeling, and from practical aspects to more theoretical ones.
Project description
This PhD project is part of a larger research project, with the aim of understanding individual vehicles' energy consumption by modeling and simulating both the surrounding conditions (weather, road traffic, etc) and the effect of these on the vehicles. The research project includes two more PhD students who focus on the vehicle response, and modeling of the surrounding. The present PhD project will focus on utilizing the work of these students to predict energy consumption to be used in both online (range prediction) and offline (planning) applications. Planning and prediction of energy consumption are anticipated to play a central role in the electrification transformation of the transport sector.
Information about the division and the department
At the Department of Mechanics and Maritime Sciences (M2), we conduct fundamental and applied research in areas such as safety, energy efficiency, and material optimization of sustainable technology solutions across all modes of transport.
The division of Vehicle Engineering and Autonomous Systems (VEAS) is one of seven divisions in the department. Our focus is on the engineering of systems with applications in vehicles and robots. Our strengths are the knowledge of finding solutions to authentic problems. They are often with the aim to provide innovative solutions to problems of industrial and societal relevance, by means of theory, modeling, simulations, and experimental work. The division has 9 faculty members, 13 Ph.D. students, and several post-docs and adjunct researchers. The main research areas are within energy-efficient, safe, and adaptive vehicles, and autonomous systems operating in unstructured environments.
The Vehicle Dynamics group is focusing on modeling and control of road vehicles. The work includes both deductive (mathematics-based) and inductive (experiments and testing-based) research, often in strong collaboration with the local vehicle industry. The vehicle dynamics group will be the hosting group for the PhD student.
Major responsibilities
Your main responsibility will be to pursue research within the project. You are expected to implement, test, and extend existing scientific ideas and concepts as well as invent new ones, and to communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing at leading conferences and journals. You will be guided by senior researchers in the department. The position also includes teaching on undergraduate and master's levels as well as supervising master's thesis students.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student in this project, you must hold a master's degree in a relevant field such as: applied mathematics, control theory, vehicle dynamics. You should have good grades and the ability to work independently. You must be creative and organized and like to put new ideas into practice. You should have the ability to discuss and communicate your work with people of different backgrounds. You must be highly motivated, with a strong curiosity and a genuine wish to constantly learn more and to develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research and research communication.
The position requires good verbal and written communication skills in English. Since the project includes vehicles and driver behavior, you should also have a strong general interest in such aspects. In order to express your ideas and put them into practice, you are expected to be proficient in simulation tools.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20220704 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: February 28, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Doc. Fredrik Bruzelius, VEAS
Email: fredrik.bruzelius@chalmers.se
Phone: +46317723628
Prof. Bengt Jacobson, VEAS
Email: bengt.jacobson@chalmers.se
Phone: +46317721383
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Enligt kollektivavtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598), http://www.chalmers.se Jobbnummer
7276565