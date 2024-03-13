PhD student position in Electric Power Engineering
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Electric Power Engineering group in Skellefteå has a good national and international reputation for its leading research, is a world leader in power quality, and has a good national reputation, among others, for its education. Over the years, the group's research results have received attention from both industry and academia.
The group currently consists, in addition to the chaired professor, of two additional professors, four other senior researchers, a research engineer, and 18 doctoral students.
Subject description
Electric power engineering covers the study of the system for production, transport and consumption of electrical energy. This includes the interaction between the power grid, electricity production, and electricity consumption.
Project description
The PhD student will be part of a project related to geomagnetic induced currents, high levels of even harmonics, and potential consequences for the power system and equipment connected to it. The aim of the study is to, through modelling, simulations and advanced data analysis, identify segments or configurations of the system where geomagnetic induced currents could have adverse consequences. In addition, performance indicators like even harmonic magnitudes are to be established. Knowledge on power system modelling, power quality and treatment of big data will be important to be able to perform the tasks within the project.
Duties
A PhD student position involves both theoretical and practical work. As a PhD student, you are trained in scientific work in the form of publishing scientific papers in journals and at national and international conferences. You also study compulsory and voluntary doctoral courses. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try out the teaching role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a fantastic opportunity to learn how to run challenging research projects. Your work will mainly include theoretical models and simulations, but some practical measurements may also be included.
Qualifications
You are qualified to apply for this position if you have an MSc or equivalent technical degree with specialization appropriate for research in electrical power engineering such as electrical engineering, electronics, energy, engineering physics or similar areas. Alternatively, an individual fulfills the general eligibility requirements for the third-cycle educational program when he or she 1) has completed a second-cycle degree, 2) has completed higher education courses worth at least 240 credits, of which at least 60 are for second-cycle courses, or 3) in some other manner, in this country or abroad, has acquired the equivalent qualifications courses in electrical engineering. Advanced knowledge of written and spoken English is required. Previous experience in research, development or research-oriented education in a subject relevant to the tasks is considered a merit. In addition, ability to contribute to the education done by the group (in Swedish) is regarded meriting.
For further information on specific doctoral education, see;
General curricula for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is time-limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties, may add up to 20% of full-time. Place of employment: Skellefteå
For further information about the position, please contact:Sarah Rönnberg, Professor (+46 )910-58 5721, sarah.ronnberg@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
You apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified Master or equivalent diplomas. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: 1 March 2024
