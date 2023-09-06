PhD student position in climate applications of the Arctic weather..
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2023-09-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
If you care about the climate and are interested in physics and machine learning, this is the PhD student position for you! The Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS) is built in Sweden and is a first-of-its-kind. This project will be the leading effort to derive climate data from the microwave sensor onboard AWS to complement its use for weather forecasting.
Information about the division
The division of Geoscience and Remote Sensing conducts research, education, and utilization within a wide range of scientific and engineering disciplines, including ground-based, airborne and satellite measurements, as well as numerical modeling and data analysis. The division's goals are to improve understanding of the Earth system and global environmental problems, as well as to provide and interpret global datasets. We pursue scientific knowledge and provide tools to tackle problems of importance to society, such as climate change, Earth system science, air pollution, natural hazards and monitoring of the Earth's surface.
We have a long experience in developing and applying remote sensing across the electromagnetic spectrum and studying problems at different scales: from molecular processes in clouds to global environmental change. Our setting is distinctive in Sweden in that we have expertise in developing measurement techniques, as well as in modeling and methods to combine data from observations and models through data assimilation and machine learning methods.
Major responsibilities
A primary research area of the division is to utilise passive microwave satellite data for weather forecasting and climate studies. In particular, we are leading in introducing sub-mm wavelengths (frequencies above 300 GHz). A mission dedicated to exploring the sub-mm region is the Ice Cloud Imager (ICI), to be launched in 2025. A project started later is the Arctic Weather Satellite (AWS). This is an European mission, being built in Sweden according to "new space" principles. The launch of AWS will take place already next year, and it will then be the first sensor in space to have sub-mm channels.
We are deeply involved in the preparations for both AWS and ICI, together with, for example, the Swedish weather agency (SMHI). The short development time of AWS has resulted in a complete focus on using its data for weather forecasting. This PhD project aims to apply the tools we have developed for ICI on AWS, to derive datasets on ice cloud properties for climate applications. Our approach to tackling this ill-posed problem combines advanced physical simulations of the observations with Bayesian-inclined machine learning. You will collaborate with other PhD students, and also take part in ICI. Accordingly, the project allows you to be involved in "first light" from two ground-breaking satellite missions.
Qualifications
Master's degree in physics, engineering mathematics, electrical engineering, atmospheric physics, or related discipline.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230504 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-10-05
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Patrick Eriksson, Geoscience and remote sensing, Dept. Space, Earth and Environment, patrick.eriksson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB Jobbnummer
8089079