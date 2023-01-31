PhD student position in Circular Logistics Services
2023-01-31
We are seeking for someone with a deep interest in the circular economy, circular supply chains and logistics services.
Project description
The PhD student project focuses on the academic fields of freight transport, logistics and circular economy and aims to explore the challenges around logistics services that facilitate the transformation to circular economy and consequently circular supply chains. Today, organizations in sectors such as manufacturing, retailing and even services are declaring a strategic transition to circular economy. They introduce aggressive sustainability agendas and new circular business models which in turn put pressure on freight transport and logistics services. They set clear targets for becoming circular by transforming how they source, produce and deliver products and/or services. Such a transformation in the organizational strategy requires a similar change in supply chain design, structure and management which manifests itself in the form of circular supply chains in theory and in practice. However, for these circular supply chains to function successfully, logistics services need to become circular too.
The PhD student project includes the examination of different requirements that circular business models and circular supply chains put on freight transport and logistics services. A particular focus will be on the logistics and transport services that need to be developed, improved or extended to facilitate the flows within and between these circular supply chains. The scope extends across different industries and one of the aims is to compare and contrast the logistics requirements from different industries that are the buyers of these circular logistics services. Another important aspect related to the scope is the logistics service provider perspective for the design, development and execution of circular logistics services.
Having circularity and circular economy as the departing point, the PhD project has a direct and explicit connection to sustainable development. The exact focus of the studies and the methods will be decided together with the PhD student.
Information about the division and the department
The PhD student position is placed at the Division of Service Management and Logistics (SML), which is one of six divisions at the Department of Technology Management and Economics (TME). In this position we offer you the chance to join a strong research environment with a well-established doctoral programme. Our research focuses on the management, design, delivery, and improvement of processes and services from the perspective of the individual organization as well as the wider supply chain. We conduct problem-oriented, empirical, and inter-disciplinary research, with strong emphasis on industrial and societal relevance, and attach value to high visibility in leading academic journals.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student you will take part in research at the division in the area of logistics services, building upon the academic disciplines of supply chain management, logistics and circular economy. The exact focus of the work will be decided in interaction with the main supervisor. Your major responsibility is to pursue doctoral studies in relation to a specific research aim. At large, PhD studies include a number of doctoral courses, reviewing literature, conducting research studies, and interacting with industrial companies. As a PhD student you take an active role in the research project in preparing for and collecting empirical data, conducting analysis and presenting results. During the project, results will continously be presented at seminars and on international conferences. Large emphasis when selecting a candidate will be laid on your ability to present your results in verbal and written forms.
You will be expected to:
• Carry out research activities in the project, including writing publications and theses
• Be an active and contributing member of the research group
• Attend division and project meetings, research seminars and conferences
• Take PhD courses as part of the Doctoral Programme
• Teach at bachelor and/or master level and supervise students.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student you should have a Master's degree in Industrial Management and Engineering, Supply Chain Management, Industrial Ecology, Business Administration, Management or similar subjects. You must have obtained a master's degree (or equivalent) or expect to complete such a degree by the time of employment. An interest in logistics studies and industrial challenges such as sustainable development and circularity is a merit.
The applicant is expected to conduct empirical research as primary activity, foremost applying a qualitative research approach, but open towards learning about and using quantitative and mixed-methods approaches. The research project focuses mainly on empirical case-based research in close interaction with industry. Results of the research are expected to be disseminated through interactions with professionals as well as publications in highly-ranked journals within the subject area.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years. You will spend approximately 80% of this time on research. As a PhD student, you will also, to a maximum of 20%, be involved in teaching bachelor and master courses and/or performing other departmental tasks. You will be enrolled in the postgraduate programme at the research school Technology Management and Economics. The employment is bound to successful completion of department evaluations after one and three years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
