PhD student position in AI for medicine
2024-08-20
As a PhD student in this project, you will have the opportunity to develop advanced AI systems that are not only innovative but also critical for real-world healthcare applications. Collaborate with an interdisciplinary team and make significant contributions to improving patient outcomes and decision-making in healthcare.
Project description
This project is a collaboration between the AIXLab at Chalmers (www.usableai.se) and Sahlgrenska University Hospital. At AIXLab, we focus on developing AI solutions that are usable and applicable in real-world settings. In partnership with Sahlgrenska, we are working to advance AI-based decision-making systems, specifically designed for medical use. Our primary aim is to establish a solid framework for creating domain-specific LLMs tailored to safety-critical applications.
Major responsibilities
In this role, you will work with multimodal patient data to design, develop, and implement a safety-critical AI decision-making system. You will collaborate closely with both AI and medical researchers to ensure the system's effectiveness and reliability. Additionally, you will contribute to publishing research papers and advancing knowledge in the field.
Your major responsibilities are to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To be eligible for this position, you must hold a master's degree in computer science or a related field. A solid background in Python programming and deep learning is essential. Experience in developing large language models and knowledge of the medical domain will be highly advantageous.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240448 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-09-20
For questions, please contact:
Assistant professor, Yinan Yu, Computing Science division, yinan@chalmers.se
Professor, Robert Feldt, Software Engineering, robert.feldt@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
