PhD student position in Advanced receiver topology and circuit design
2024-08-01
Team up with up to 3 fellow Ph.D. students in the DSP-assisted Wideband & Efficient Transceivers (SWEET) project which is part of the WiTECH center to perform cutting-edge multi-disciplinary research in system and circuit design for next generation wideband radio frontends. The position allows access to fabrication in multiple semiconductor technologies provided by international partners inside and outside of WiTECH ranging from CMOS over BiCMOS to GaAs and GaN. The research is hosted at Chalmers but will be conducted in close contact to multiple industry experts in communications, sensing, semiconductor technology and metrology that are part of the SWEET project.
Project description
This ad is for a Ph.D. student researcher that will work in a complementary team that will work together to investigate different aspects of radio frontends. Your responsibility will be to investigate multibranch receiver concepts that break the limitations of classical circuit approaches. The main research area will lie in the improvement of dynamic range without increased power consumption. Here you will perform research ideas combining multiple LNAs and ADCs, and combining the resulting digital stream in a smart way. The hardware receiver circuit design will be complemented by researchers in signal processing to investigate these topics in a holistic way for high-value academic publication and applicability in future generation communication systems.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies, including both coursework and research. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally at international conferences and in writing (publishing in highly ranked journals). In addition, the position will normally include 20% departmental work, mostly teaching duties. The employment is limited to a maximum of five years.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Electrical Engineering, Communication Engineering, Engineering Physics, Computer Engineering or similar, with a strong background in electronic circuit design. Experience in the design of integrated and high-frequency circuits is meritorious.
Since communication of research results is a central part of the work, communicative skills in English (oral as well as in writing) are vital. Furthermore, it will also be expected that you can take on responsibility, take own initiatives and work independently when needed. At the same time it is important that you are good at working in teams. This is especially vital since the current project will interact closely with adjacent disciplines. Finally, you need to be able to disseminate results and knowledge within existing and new networks. This includes academia, industry and society at large.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20240422 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-09-01
For questions, please contact:
Assistant Professor Gregor Lasser, MC2, gregor.lasser@chalmers.se
, 031-772-4635
Professor Christian Fager, MC2, christian.fager@chalmers.se
, 031-772 5047
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture.
