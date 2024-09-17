PhD student in Technology and Social Change
Students who provide hope for the future. Co-workers who contribute to Linköping University meeting the challenges of the day.
Your work assignments
The successful candidate is expected to work in the research project 'Biomedicine, Clinical Knowledge, and the Humanities in Collaboration: A Novel Epistemology for Radically Interdisciplinary Health Research and Policy-Work on Post-Covid-19 Syndrome', and specifically in the subproject 'A Novel Model for Policy-Work'.
The aims of this subproject are to examine what is assessed as relevant knowledge for health care recommendations and policies, regionally, nationally, and internationally; how this assessment is done, and which epistemic presuppositions the assessment rests on. Another aim is to create a model for knowledge assessment that makes it possible to include research results from within randomized clinical trials as well as hermeneutically oriented qualitative research and other studies in medical humanities. PostCovid is used as an example. Medical sociology, science and technology studies, phenomenological philosophy and analytic philosophy perspectives are combined within analyses in this subproject.
As a PhD student, you devote most of your time to doctoral studies and the research projects of which you are part. Your work may also include teaching or other departmental duties, up to a maximum of 20% of full-time.
Your qualifications
You have graduated at Master's level or completed courses with a minimum of 240 credits, at least 60 of which must be in advanced courses. Alternatively, you have gained essentially corresponding knowledge in another way.
Those who have knowledge equivalent to 90 higher education credits in any subject of central importance to the subject have special eligibility. Relevant education for the advertised position is, for example, philosophy, technology and science studies or related subjects. Documented scientific skill in phenomenological philosophy is meritorious. Documented scientific skill in working interdisciplinary is meritorious.
The position requires good knowledge of both spoken and written English.
In addition to the documents you want to refer to in your application, you must also attach a statement of intent (an explanation of why the applicant wants to pursue postgraduate studies) of no more than 1 page together with a research plan of no more than 3 pages. The research plan must describe a possible research project within the framework of the employment, for example based on the following questions: What questions are relevant to ask and why? Which specific theoretical approaches could inspire the work? Which materials are conceivable to study?
Your workplace
Technology and Social Change - is a nationally and internationally leading environment for research and education, where social science, humanities and interdisciplinary perspectives on technology, science, medicine and social change are at the center. Research and teaching focus on how people create and use technology, and how technological change is interwoven with knowledge, policy, practice and ethics. The department offers postgraduate education and as well as education at undergraduate and graduate level, focusing on issues of technology and social change. Undergraduate programs include a bachelor's and a master's program in Urban and Regional planning, as well as courses in theory of science and history of technology. Tema T is part of the Department of Thematic Studies: https://liu.se/organisation/liu/tema.
Located at the Department of Thematic Studies is also the Centre for Medical Humanities and Bioethics (CMHB). CMHB is a LiU-centre that gathers research colleagues from several departments at LiU. At CMHB medical humanities is understood in a broad sense, including for example studies of questions that arise at the intersection between the humanities, the social sciences, clinical practice, and biomedicine. Read more at https://liu.se/en/research/centre-for-medical-humanities-and-bioethics
The employment
When taking up the post, you will be admitted to the program for doctoral studies. More information about the doctoral studies at each faculty is available at Doctoral studies at Linköping University
The employment has a duration of four years' full-time equivalent. You will initially be employed for a period of one year. The employment will subsequently be renewed for periods of maximum duration two years, depending on your progress through the study plan. The employment may be extended up to a maximum of five years, based on the amount of teaching and departmental duties you have carried out. Further extensions can be granted in special circumstances.
Starting date by agreement.
Salary and employment benefits
The salary of PhD students is determined according to a locally negotiated salary progression.
More information about employment benefits at Linköping University is available here.
Union representatives
Information about union representatives, see Help for applicants.
Application procedure
Your application must reach Linköping University no later than October 31st, 2024.
Applications and documents received after the date above will not be considered.
We welcome applicants with different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives - diversity enriches our work and helps us grow. Preserving everybody's equal value, rights and opportunities is a natural part of who we are. Read more about our work with: Equal opportunities.
We look forward to receiving your application!
