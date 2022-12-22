PhD student in sustainable powder for metal additive manufacturing
Join a team with extensive national and international network in the field of metal additive manufacturing. We offer unique opportunities to develop your skills and knowledge and make a difference for the future by contributing to the sustainable development involving a technology for manufacture of tomorrow!
Information about the department
The main competences at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of: Human-Technology Interaction | Form and Function | Modeling and Simulation | Product Development | Materials | Production and in the interaction between these areas. The research focuses on the development of the industrial process, from need to finished product while creating added value. To combine skills throughout the whole chain distinguishes the department both nationally and internationally. Here we gather internationally prominent researchers, in dynamic and outstanding research environments, as well as in national and international research networks.
Equality between women and men is a prerequisite for Chalmers to be a good place to work and study, and for us to develop as a technical university. One of the department's primary objectives is to contribute to Chalmers' overall gender equality with particular emphasis on Chalmers' fundamental values - quality, openness, inclusion, respect, diversity.
Information about the research
The national competence centre CAM2 (Centre for Additive Manufacturing - Metal) provides a unique possibility for academy-industry co-operation. The centre focuses on material development for powder-based metal AM technologies covering the whole AM chain, starting from the base powder through the dedicated AM process development, tailored post-AM treatment to the final component. The centre is hosted by the Division of Materials and Manufacture at Department of Industrial and Materials Science. The division addresses core research questions related to powder-based metal additive manufacturing, powder technology, surface engineering, 2D-materials like graphene, surface coatings, nanomaterials, metal cutting and grinding.
As part of a number of research areas, CAM2 takes the next steps to further improve sustainability of powder-based metal additive manufacturing through in-depth research in powder degrqdation during AM processing to assure improved powder reuse and recycling in powder based metal AM. Now, we are seeking a PhD student with interest in powder-based metal additive manufacturing, covering Powder Bed Fusion - Laser Beam (PBF-LB), Powder Bed Fusion - Electron Beam (PBF-EB), Binder Jetting of metals (BJT) and powder-based Directed Energy Deposition (DED) to name some. Focus is placed on powder for AM, powder reuse and recycling and hence sustainability of powder-based metal AM for variety of material systems and applications.
Today, the AM group at the division is among the largest groups in AM across Europe with senior researchers, post-docs and PhD students. We gather highly motivated researchers, post-docs and PhD students in a research group working together and supporting each other to advance metal AM in critical areas for advancement of knowledge in this technology area.
Major responsibilities
The position is connected to the competence centre CAM2 | Centre for Additive Manufacture - Metal that is focused on material and process development for powder-based metal AM. CAM2 developed 15 novel AM materials for powder-based metal AM over last 5 years in close collaboration with >30 industrial partners. Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to perform your own research as part of the research group in CAM2 Centre at Chalmers. The position may also include teching of undergraduate and master level as well as supervising master and/or bachelor students to a certain extent. Another important aspect involves collaboration with academia and industry. The position offers great opportunities for future research duties within academia as well as industry or the public sector.
Qualifications
To qualify for the position, you must have a MSc degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits by an internationally recognized university in materials science, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, physics or production engineering. Experience and good knowledge of metal AM, metallic materials and inorganic chemistry are considered as advantages.
An interest and curiosity in the subject as well as good analytical skills are desirable. The applicant is expected to be proficient in both verbal and written English. Skills in CAD, powder-bed fusion technology, materials characterisation, microscopy, etc., are considered as merits. Applicants are expected to demonstrate good potential within research including project management and education.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not required and Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of 4,5 years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application deadline: January 30, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Eduard Hryha, director of CAM2 and topic leader: hryha@chalmers.se
Prof. Lars Nyborg, head of Powder Metallurgy and Additive Manufacturing Group, co-director of CAM2: lars.nyborg@chalmers.se
