PhD student in space geodesy and geodynamics
2023-12-21
The VLBI Global Observing System (VGOS) is the next-generation geodetic VLBI system which is currently in a roll-out phase on an internationally level. The Onsala Space Observatory (OSO) is one of the pioneers of VGOS, and is currently the only site with a fully operational VGOS twin telescope installation.
VGOS is of major importance for maintaining reference frames, both the international celestial reference frame (ICRF) and the international terrestrial reference frame (ITRF). These two reference frames and the transformation between them, usually expressed as earth orientation parameters (EOP), are needed by science and society to, e.g. monitor the Earth's ever-changing geodynamical state, from earthquakes to climate change. Accurate and reliable reference frames are thus a pre-requisite for an improved understanding of global change processes and a sustainable development of society.
Project description
We are looking for a highly motivated PhD student to work in a new project that is funded by the Swedish Reserarch Council. The goal of the project is to develop the Onsala twin telescopes (OTT) into a near real-time instrumentation so that the currently two most important limiting factors for VGOS can be addressed. The latter are a) radio source structure and variability and b) instrumental stability of the VGOS telescopes. To address these aspects, an automated near real-time pipeline shall be developed that allows using the OTT for a routine monitoring of the flux density of the radio sources that are used in VGOS, as well as to continually measure the local baseline between the OTT. The derived radio flux density information shall be collected in public, open databases that will be continually updated and can be used in planning new geodetic and astrometric VLBI sessions. The observations shall also be used in a purely geodetic sense to routinely monitor the geodetic baseline between the OTT, allowing to charaterize and model the stability of VGOS instrumentation.
Information about the division
The PhD position is in the research group for Space Geodesy and Geodynamics. Together we work to increase knowledge on how to best achieve a long-term sustainable planet. Our main working places are the Onsala Space Observatory, 40 km south of Gothenburg, and Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a PhD student are to pursue your own doctoral studies to become an independent researcher. You are expected to develop and conduct your own research at the frontier of VLBI for geodesy and astrometry. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing, primarily in English. You are expected to write a licentiate thesis within 2-3 years and to defend your doctoral thesis within 4-5 years. The position generally may also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 20 per cent of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a master's level degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in Geodesy, Astronomy, Engineering Physics, Geophysics, Physics or an equivalent education.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
Read more about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230803 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2024-02-04
For questions, please contact:
Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Haas, OSO, rudiger.haas@chalmers.se
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Karine Le Bail, OSO, karine.lebail@chalmers.se
