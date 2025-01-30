PhD student in Secure and cognitive communication network infrastructure
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-01-30
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
The position gives a unique opportunity for cutting-edge research in multi-layer network security. The project focuses on enabling resilience, security and reliability of upper-layer network services running on top of optical network infrastructure vulnerable to physical-layer attacks. By developing a new, bottom-up approach to network security and incorporating a physical-layer perspective into fundamental problems related to the design and optimisation of next-generation network services, the candidate will formulate and demonstrate novel techniques for advanced and trustworthy communication networks.
Project description
Critical network infrastructure supporting global Internet communications relies on optical fiber networks, the only future-proof solution for bandwidth-hungry applications, ultra-high capacity, and massive data transmission over long distances. Shared among various network layer services, this infrastructure often operates in harsh, unsecured environments, making it vulnerable to external tampering. Security breaches at the optical layer can disrupt multiple upper layers, jeopardizing services despite application-level security measures.
While security can be managed at various levels, including application access control and traffic inspection, next-generation network planning often overlooks physical-layer security. By assuming an ideal physical layer, recovery efforts are limited to the affected service layer, resulting in suboptimal remediation. This project introduces a bottom-up approach to network security, integrating physical-layer perspectives into the design and optimization of future network services to enhance resilience against attacks targeting optical infrastructure vulnerabilities.
You will join the Fiber-Optic Communications Research Center (FORCE) at Chalmers, a cross-disciplinary team tackling challenges in optical communications, spanning components to networks, analysis to experiments. Collaboration with industry and academic partners is a key aspect of this work.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibility as PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research in major journals and conferences. Most of the research will be conducted in cross-disciplinary teams. In addition to the research responsibilities, the position includes teaching or other departmental duties of about 10 percent of full time.
Qualifications
The applicant should have a Master's degree in Applied Mathematics, Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent, with excellent knowledge of digital communications and signal processing. High grades in the core courses are required. Skills in mathematical analysis, modeling, and network algorithms are essential. Analytical thinking, eagerness to understand complex phenomena, creativity and team work are highly valued. Experience in optical communications is not required, but you should have an interest in applying your skills to optical networks. Good communication skills and fluency in English are essential, as are good programming skills. Previous experiences in research, publications, and teaching are also advantageous.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2025-03-09
For questions, please contact:
Assoc. Prof. Marija Furdek Prekratic,Furdek@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9136192