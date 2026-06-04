PhD Student in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2026-06-04
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken i Luleå
, Skellefteå
, Kiruna
eller i hela Sverige
Are you ready to take the next step in your academic journey? As a doctoral student with us, you will work closely with leading researchers in a strong, international research environment, with access to advanced laboratory equipment and solid funding opportunities. You will be offered secure employment, high-quality supervision, and room to grow, both as a researcher and as a person.https://www.ltu.se/research/subjects/RoboticsAI?l=en
subject, RAI, at the department of Computer Science and Electrical and Space Engineering at Luleå University of Technology, is now looking for a PhD student to contribute to our growing activities. The RAI team is conducting fundamental research in all the aspects of robotics with a specific focus on aerial, space and bioinspired robotics.
Subject description
Robotics and artificial intelligence aim to develop novel robotic systems that are characterized by advanced autonomy for improving the ability of robots to interact with the surrounding environment and humans during the execution of specific tasks.
Project description
The vision of RAI is aiming in closing the gap from theory to real life, while the team has a strong expertise in field robotics. Specific application areas of focus are long-term autonomous missions in large and uncertain environments, semantic mission planning with foundation models, agentic task decomposition and event-driven re-planning, and autonomous semantic-aware inspection of complex infrastructure. The RAI team has a strong European and National participation in multiple R&D&I projects.
Duties
As a PhD student you will perform research with substantial theoretical and experimental components that should be published in peer-reviewed major international journals and at major conferences. The position will include supervision of MSc and to assist in grant applications from research funding agencies/councils, the EU framework program or the industry. The position might also involve teaching assistance, seminars and presentations.
You will be working in the field of robotic autonomy, and all activities will be linked with National, European and worldwide R&D Projects.The research topic is in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. More specifically, the position will involve dense research activities in designing, experimenting and theoretical development, with the following research areas providing a template for relevant directions:
Long-term Autonomy in Uncertain Environments
1. Planning and Reasoning under Uncertainty
• Decision-making under uncertainty
• Decentralized planning and coordination for multi-agent systems
2. Mapping and Scene Representations
• Dynamic Scene Graphs modelling uncertainty
• Unified situational awareness for multi-robot systems in large and degraded environments
Qualifications
To be qualified for the position, you must have an MSc degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related subject. Proficiency in C++, Python, and ROS 2 is required. Strong scientific skills with proven excellence in real-life experimentation, as well as very good communication skills, are considered a strong plus. You will represent the group on different occasions, both in Sweden and worldwide, so very good command of English is a must.
For further information about a specific subject see http://www.ltu.se/research/Utbildning-pa-forskarniva/Studieplaner/Allmanna-studieplaner-Teknisk-fakultetsnamnd?l=en
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: According to agreement
For further information please contact:
George Nikolakopoulos, Chaired Professor, (+46 )920-49 1298 mailto:geonik@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer,(+46 )920-49 2037 mailto:diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46)920-49 1792 mailto:marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV with a full description of all the scientific merits of the candidate, motivation letter, list of 2 persons that could provide recommendation for the candidate and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. The diplomas must be written in Swedish or English. Your application must be written in Swedish or English. Mark your application with the reference number below.
Final day to apply: 3 August, 2026
Reference number: 3568-2026 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841), https://www.ltu.se/
971 87 LULEÅ Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet - Platsbanken Jobbnummer
9947775