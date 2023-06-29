PhD student in robotic 3D printing with architectural bio-materials
2023-06-29
Are you interested in developing novel bio-based materials and their applications in architectural renovation through robotic 3D printing? We now welcome applications for a PhD student position within a research project "Resource efficient renovation using a 3D printable material from underutilized biomass", funded by the Swedish Energy Agency and by the Department of Architecture and Civil Engineering at Chalmers.
Project description
Our research project aligns with the circularity and decarbonization agendas of contemporary architectural design, focusing on recycling and reuse of existing material resources to save our severely exploited natural environment. The ambition is to develop several variants of a novel bioorganic material recipe based on upcycled biomass comprising cellulose, microorganisms and other organic ingredients, and to demonstrate its application potentials in architectural design, renovation, restoration and preservation through robotic 3D printing. To establish this cutting-edge material solution, the project features a strong interdisciplinary agenda, encapsulated in the synergy of knowledge from three fields: architecture, biology and chemistry.
The successful candidate will be admitted to the Graduate School in Architecture and earn a doctoral degree within the subject of architecture. The PhD thesis topic will contribute directly to our research project, and will be focused on architectural renovation with bio-based materials from renewable biomass through robotic 3D printing. The PhD student's main supervisor will be the project's leader Malgorzata Zboinska (associate professor in digital architectural design, fabrication and new media art). For aspects of materials science, relating to biomaterial development, you will be supported by co-supervisors and project co-leaders Cecilia Geijer (associate professor in biological engineering) and Tiina Nypelö (associate professor in chemical engineering).
Major responsibilities
In your role as a PhD student, you will plan, drive and carry out the research activities of our project with support of the supervisors, to reach the project's aims and to produce the expected deliverables. You will also interact with the project's stakeholders in architecture and construction and take part in research communication through co-authored research articles in top-ranked academic journals and conferences, industry papers and exhibitions of architectural demonstrators and prototypes.
As part of your duties, you will source and digitalize building components for the experimental trials, conduct systematic material experiments and perform architectural prototyping rounds. Your detailed tasks will involve a combination of digital twin reconstruction of existing architectural components, parametric 3D modeling and robot toolpath design in Rhinoceros 3D and Grasshopper, as well as custom programming using languages such as Python. The work will also involve custom software and hardware developments, such as creating custom coding snippets for robot toolpath optimization as well as designing, building and deploying robot end-effectors and other accessories needed for architectural prototyping explorations.
Qualifications
Required qualifications:
• Master's degree in architecture or other related field of study, comprising at least four years of study (240 ECTS credits), whereof at least 60 ECTS credits at advanced (Master's) level (or equivalent). By the start of the employment, i.e., September 2023, the candidate must hold the Master's degree, having completed a degree project (thesis) at advanced (Master's) level, representing at least one term of study (30 ECTS credits).
• Interest in bio-design, reuse, circularity and sustainability in architecture, design and construction, demonstrated and motivated in your personal letter included in the application.
• Mature skills in parametric/computational design using Grasshopper and Rhinoceros 3D, documented through relevant projects presented in your portfolio appended to the application.
Extra merits:
• Master's degree awarded recently.
• Master's degree specialization/thesis project focusing on computational design and robotic fabrication.
• Previous completed university courses and laboratories in biology, chemistry, textual programming, mechatronics.
• Prior experience with 3D printing using bio-based materials, documented in the portfolio appended to the application.
• Prior experience of lab work in biochemistry labs, documented in your application.
• Track record of academic publication (e.g. articles in scientific journals or conferences), as author or co-author (please provide full bibliographic details and append files if articles are unavailable online).
Required personal traits:
• Perseverance, diligence, patience, flexibility and genuine interest in making things work despite the encountered challenges and changing conditions.
• Thoroughness and attention to details while also being able to zoom out to gain a broad outlook on the research at hand.
• Natural ability to take initiative, work independently when needed and take responsibility for driving your work forward.
• Ability to establish and maintain structure and order in the research work and create realistic schedules to meet the project deadlines.
• Excellent collaborative skills as the project requires tight interaction between the involved disciplines, and a deep interest in working with all members of our team to ensure that the project moves forward and yields the expected results.
• A problem-solving and highly motivated personality, with an interest in continuously advancing the project work both creatively and feasibly.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years. The anticipated start for the position is in September 2023.
Application procedure
To apply, please go to: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=11965
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 13 August, 2023
