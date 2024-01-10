PhD Student in Polymeric Composite Materials
2024-01-10
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Would you like to contribute to the development of sustainable materials? As part of the Interreg Aurora funded project we are looking for a PhD student to work on development of environmentally friendly fiber reinforced composites. This work is a collaborative effort with Oulu University to move towards sustainable and environmentally friendly materials produced from the natural resources available in the North of Sweden and Finland.
You will be working within the research group on Polymeric Composite Materials. Part of the research is aiming at validating experimentally verified physical phenomena using relevant material models, while others are more of material or manufacturing development nature. Educational activities, including international programs on master and doctoral level (EEIGM, AMASE etc.) are integral parts of the activities. The group belongs to the Department of Engineering Sciences and Mathematics.
Subject description
Polymeric Composite Materials is a research area comprising the study of processes and mechanisms that influence the performance and properties of fiber reinforced composites, as well as the know-how regarding their manufacturing techniques.
Project description
You will join consortium consisting of LTU and University of Oulu in the project with the aim to raise general awareness about utilization possibilities of bio-derived chemicals in material production. The objective is to develop novel biomass-derived polyester resins which can be used to replace currently used fossil-based resins in industrially relevant applications - composite structures. In the polyester resin preparation, the goal is to utilize various biomass-derived building blocks to receive material with high bio-derived carbon content.
The main role of LTU in the project is to perform materials characterization and to develop (including manufacturing) the composites based on newly developed bio-based polymers. The PhD student is expected to develop new methods and validation tools with intended use in the initial stages of materials development. The research is expected to start from existing methods, developed to evaluate the mechanical performance of model materials, and extend these to demonstrate potential of new composites on industrial scale.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
In order to be eligible for employment you must have a Master of Science degree in Engineering or Natural Sciences (material science, mechanical engineering, chemistry, physics or/and applied physics) or equivalent. Documented experience from projects and/or specialized programs/courses related to composite materials as well as experience in modelling of physical behavior of materials (including numerical simulations) and characterization is beneficial.
Good skills in oral and written communication in English is required. Knowledge in Swedish is an advantage.
We are looking for a motivated candidate with personal qualities relevant to education at post-graduate level, such as capability to work within group, looking to acquire more knowledges and being a good team player. Knowledge relevant to the project in question, for example specialized courses, are meritorious.
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå.
For further information about the position, please contact Professor Roberts Joffe, +46 920-49 1940, Roberts.Joffe@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: January 31, 2024
