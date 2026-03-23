PhD Student in Political Science
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2026-03-23
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We are seeking a doctoral candidate in Political Science with an interest in sustainable natural resource governance. You will become part of the newly established research program MiningBrines. The program offers an innovative doctoral training initiative designed to address Europe's strategic need for sustainable access to critical raw materials, energy gases, and renewable energy. The program will involve 19 doctoral candidates across disciplines including Political Science, Geosciences, Biogeochemistry, Artificial Intelligence, and Economics. It emphasizes collaborative doctoral training to meet the growing demand for highly qualified professionals capable of transforming geothermal multi-resources into a key driver of Europe's green transition.
Subject description
Political science is the scientific study of politics and political systems and encompasses both empirical and theoretical studies. Research focuses on questions concerning how natural resources, energy and environmental conflicts and agreements are handled by individuals and interest groups as well as by political and administrative systems. Dominant research areas are public policy and administration, institutional analysis, comparative politics, opinion studies and political theory.
Project description
The overall aim of this PhD project is to analyze the various epistemic, economic, legal, political, and social dimensions of acceptance related to brine mining projects, using established qualitative and quantitative methods based on public opinion and community attitudes. The project comprises three main tasks: a) Identify key socio-economic and environmental factors in ongoing brine mining activities; b) Integrate factors (socio-demographic, technological, and resource-related), attitudes, and values that influence acceptance of multi-resource extraction projects into a model; and c) Use the model to assess effects on acceptance of brine mining.
You will have the opportunity to select appropriate theoretical frameworks and make decisions regarding the operationalization of variables, methods, and analytical strategies. While the project's tasks and objectives are defined, you are encouraged to develop your own research questions and methodological approaches.
Duties
You will participate in the joint program activities of MiningBrines. Within your own discipline of Political Science, you will follow an individual study plan. As a doctoral candidate, you are expected to actively engage in the department's research environment, which includes training in scholarly work through the publication of scientific articles in peer-reviewed journals and presentations at national and international conferences. You will also complete mandatory and elective doctoral courses. In addition, you may have the opportunity to gain teaching experience. Your place of employment will be Luleå; however, doctoral studies will also involve taking courses at other locations, as well as undertaking study visits and conference travel to foster the development of valuable professional networks, both within Sweden and internationally. You will also have opportunities to contribute to and influence the activities of the department and division.
The work of a doctoral candidate is problem oriented. You will develop your ability to identify, delimit, formulate, and address political science and interdisciplinary research problems. You will also strengthen your skills in working with theoretical and analytical research questions.
Qualifications
To be admitted to a doctoral program in political science at Luleå University of Technology, you must have a master's degree (or equivalent) in political science or a related subject, as well as excellent command of spoken and written English. Selection and ranking of applicants will be based on their ability to benefit from postgraduate education. Applicants will be assessed on the basis of their demonstrated qualifications in terms of depth and breadth of their education and on their critical and analytical skills in terms of scientific production, such as undergraduate and graduate theses and any other written scientific production. Experience in scientific writing and an understanding of and interest in issues related to natural resource management in relation to ecological, social and economically sustainable development are desirable.
In addition to the above, the following are merits for the position:
• Strong foundation in political science theory and methods.
• Interest and ability to work across subject boundaries.
• Knowledge of natural resource politics and natural resource governance, particularly in relation to legitimacy, justice, and acceptance.
• Ability to operationalize acceptance variables using quantitative and qualitative methods.
• Interest in developing advanced quantitative methodological skills using, for example R or Python.
• Strong collaborative skills and ability to take initiative.
For further information about specific doctoral education, see, Study plans for doctoral studies within the Faculty of Philosophy
Information
Employment as a doctoral student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other departmental duties may be added up to max 20%. Placement Luleå. Expected starting date is September 2026.
For further information, please contact:
Gregory Poelzer, Associate Senior Lecturer, +46(0) 0920-49 2918, gregory.poelzer@ltu.se
Felicia Robertson, Post Doc, felicia.robertson@ltu.se
Professor Simon Matti, Professor and Subject Representative, +46 (0)920-49 2331,simon.matti@ltu.se
Division Head Jerry Blomberg, +46(0) 920-49 2335, jerry.blomberg@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, +46(0) 920-49 2037, diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, +46(0) 920- 49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for the position via the application button below. The application should include a cover letter, CV/résumé and copies of verified diplomas. Please mark your application with the reference number below. Both the application and diplomas should be written in Swedish or English.
Reference number: 2541-2026
Application deadline: April 26, 2026 Ersättning
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Jobbnummer
9814981