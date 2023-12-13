PhD student in multi-fidelity optimization of aeroengine components
2023-12-13
Are you interested in simulation of fluid flows, optimization, and programming? If the answer is yes, this PhD position might be what you are looking for.
In order to be able to meet the high demands of future aeroengines, a step change in technology is needed - a change that will require the use of more sophisticated methods and workflows in the design process. The desired outcome of this project is a so-called multi-fidelity optimization framework for the design of components for tomorrows aeroengines. We are therefore looking for a creative new colleague that wants to take on this challenge together with us. We are offering a position as a PhD student in the Turbomachinery group at the Division of Fluid Dynamics.
Project description
As a PhD candidate in this project, you will take part in the development of methodology for shape optimization of aeroengine components, such as compressor and turbine blades using a combination of results from simulations of different degree of sophistication in a so-called multi-fidelity optimization framework.
Major responsibilities
Your major responsibilities as a PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies. You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing. The position generally also includes teaching in undergraduate level courses or other departmental duties corresponding to 10-20% of working hours.
Qualifications
To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a MSc degree corresponding to at least 240 higher education credits in a relevant field. You have taken courses in Fluid Dynamics and have programming experience.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English. If Swedish is not your native language, you should be able to teach in Swedish after two years. Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are self-propelled and highly motivated, and you plan and think strategically. You are creative and like to put new ideas into practice. You have a solid interest in scientific computing and a strong natural curiosity with a genuine wish to learn more and develop your skills and knowledge further in the fields of research, research communication and project management.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to 4.5-5 years depending on the amount of teaching and departmental work during your doctoral project.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with reference number 20230764 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, reference number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, ref.number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: January 14, 2024
For questions, please contact:
Niklas Andersson
Email: niklas.andersson@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
