PhD Student in Medical and Health Engineering

Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Period of employment/Start date: As agreed
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2026-02-17
Campus location: Västerås
School: Department of Health Sciences, Innovation and Design
Third-cycle subject: Medical and Health Engineering
Admission to third-cycle (doctoral) education is regulated in MDU's admission regulations, which compile national and local rules for eligibility and admission to doctoral studies at Mälardalen University. More information about third-cycle studies at MDU.
The doctoral position includes full-time employment as a doctoral student for the duration of the education, which corresponds to four years.
Position description
You will be admitted to the third-cycle subject Medical and Health Engineering and will become part of the national graduate school FOFOS - Research School for the Transformation of the Public Sector
(https://www.mdu.se/forskning/forskarskolor/forskarskolan-fofos).
FOFOS is led by Mälardalen University and is part of SustainGov
(https://www.sustaingov.se/),
one of Sweden's five Impact Innovation programmes.
The initiative is funded by the Swedish Energy Agency, Formas, and Vinnova.
FOFOS also includes KTH Royal Institute of Technology, Stockholm University, the University of Gothenburg, Lund University, Luleå University of Technology, as well as several public sector need owners and network partners. The research school functions as a national knowledge hub for the development of new action-oriented knowledge to support the transformation of the public sector.
You are expected to actively engage in FOFOS and SustainGov activities, such as doctoral courses, conferences, seminars, and webinars. The research is conducted in close collaboration with need owners (public organisations) and, where applicable, network partners (organisations with specialist expertise in innovation, change management, and sustainability). You are expected to contribute knowledge and insights as the research develops. You will have an interdisciplinary supervisory team.
As a doctoral student in Medical and Health Engineering, you will work within the project
"Sensorsystems and Collective action in Healthcare"
(https://www.mdu.se/forskning/forskarskolor/forskarskolan-fofos/sensorsystem-och-samhandling-inom-varden).
You will develop knowledge about the opportunities and challenges associated with technologies for remote health monitoring and patient data technologies. In particular, the doctoral project aims to contribute to the development of technical systems that can measure and support the assessment of human health conditions. These may include systems intended for use by individuals who are already ill, where it is important to diagnose and monitor health status, as well as systems intended for use by healthy individuals for preventive purposes, where the focus is instead on supporting individuals in maintaining health and increasing well-being.
Key areas within the project, in which you may work with one or several components, include user-friendly sensor systems for monitoring health data, reliable measurement of health data and data communication in distributed environments, as well as reliable distributed signal processing and AI.
Departmental duties may be offered.
Entry requirements
To be admitted to third-cycle studies, the applicant must meet both the general and specific entry requirements of the subject and be deemed to have the capacity to benefit from the education.
General entry requirements for third-cycle education (according to Chapter 7, Section 39 HF) are met by those who have:
• have been awarded a qualification at second cycle,
• have fulfilled course requirements comprising at least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 were awarded in the second cycle, or
• have acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in or outside Sweden.
Specific entry requirements
Specific eligibility for admission to the third-cycle subject Medical and Health Engineering is met by those who have:
• fulfilled course requirements of at least 45 credits awarded in the second cycle in medical engineering, electronics, computer engineering, computer science, robotics, information technology or equivalent technology subject.
have acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in or outside Sweden.
Selection criteria
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the university no later than closing date for application. The application should include the required documents to confirm eligibility and provide grounds for merit assessment. Degree certificates and/or transcripts must always be included and must be officially issued by the degree-awarding institution.
Documents may be submitted in Swedish or English. Supporting documents in other languages must be translated into Swedish or English by an authorized translator. Copies of the original documents in the original language must also be included.
If the admitted candidate requires a residence permit to stay in Sweden and pursue their studies, and if the studies require physical presence at Mälardalen University, the university reserves the right to withdraw the admission decision if a valid residence permit cannot be presented by the start date of the studies.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: +46 21-10 14 89
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Professor
Maria Lindén maria.linden@mdu.se 021-101548 Jobbnummer
