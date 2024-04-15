PhD student in industrial systems
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, communications officers, network technicians and engineers. Here we have the research specialisations of Embedded Systems, and Innovation and Product Realisation. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions:
Closing date for application: 2024-05-06
Campus location: Eskilstuna
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information about third-cycle studies at MDU
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The position mainly involves research studies where the candidate independently, but with support from supervisors, will plan and carry out scientific studies in the field of data-driven production planning. The doctoral studies include literature studies as well as empirical studies, scientific writing of articles and thesis, dissemination and oral presentation of research results, and attending doctoral courses.
As a PhD student, you are expected to take responsibility for planning and carrying out your studies, to take your own initiatives to develop your ideas and knowledge, and to be able to collaborate with others both within and outside the academy. Teaching or other assignments may be included in the position to a maximum of 20%.
As a PhD student, you will be part of the research group Production Development where you are expected to contribute to the research in Smart Production. Since this position is part of a multidisciplinary initiative and research focus on smart, data-driven production planning, collaboration with researchers from other disciplines is also included. The position is also strongly linked to one of MDU's collaboration partners and a large part of the work will therefore be carried out in close collaboration with this industrial partner. You are also expected to interact and collaborate with other doctoral students, collaborative partners in industry, institutes, etc.
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
We are looking for someone with a degree in process development, mechanical engineering, industrial economics, production, logistics, business management, industrial technology/analytic or equivalent. You have knowledge and understanding of industrial operations, their needs and challenges. Furthermore, you have the ability to collaborate with people at different levels both within and outside the university, such as students, colleagues and industry representatives.
The role requires very good oral and written communication skills in English to perform research and teaching tasks. Specifically, scientific writing skills are essential.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education.
In addition to this ability, particular emphasis will be placed on the following:
Knowledge of or experience from production planning highly meritorious.
Knowledge and experience about production, digitalization mainly in industry, data-driven production or value chains and/or data analysis and visualization is meritorious. As well as knowledge and experience in AI/machine learning, scheduling/optimization, advanced Excel, programming, and/or system integration.
Knowledge of Swedish is highly meritorious.
Experience of case studies, mainly in production/industrial settings is meritorious.
Demonstrated, good experience of collaboration with people in different roles and environments, in particular with business partners in industrial environments.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
Furthermore, in this recruitment we value the ability to drive, plan and carry out research studies both individually and together with others, both in and outside academia. The ability to communicate and collaborate with others in both academia and industry and the ability to identify industrial needs and transfer research results to industrial applications and for use in undergraduate education.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
