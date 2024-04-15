PhD student in Industrial Economics and Organization
2024-04-15
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the Academy for Economics, Society and Technology, our students study for, among other things, university and civil engineers, political scientists and economists. With us, the research focuses are industrial economics and organization and the energy of the future. Our work takes place in collaboration and in strategic agreements with companies, organizations and authorities in the region.Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-05-13
Campus location: Västeras
School: School of Business, Society and Engineering, (EST)
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information about third-cycle studies at MDU
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The School of Business, Society and Technology has one Ph.D open position in the area of Industrial Economics and Organization with a focus on Decontamination in Circular Organization.
An Increasing awareness of the problems with the linear lifestyle of production and consumption has led to a number of directives and policy incentives with the aim to move towards a) reduction of material sent to landfills as well as b) recovery of useful material from existing waste. A problem with the recovery of material from waste is that waste-streams consist of a mix of materials, some of which are toxic, thus demanding meticulous separation and filtering processes. Practices associated with recovering and reusing material or nutrients from waste such as waste water streams, and landfills thus demand careful detoxification or decontamination in order to mitigate the circulation of hazardous substances. There is a need for in-depth knowledge of how different actors enact the problem at hand and how different long-term solutions can be reached, are negotiated and implemented. The PhD student will have possibility to influence the areas of focus as long as these broadly fall within the organization and leadership of circular material flows and rests on a sociomaterial worldview.
The Ph.D. student:
• is expected to work with literature review of research concerning sociomaterial aspects of decontamination as related to the organizing of circular material flows
• is expected to further pinpoint areas for deeper investigation in relation to the literature review. These will be discussed in the supervisory team but there is possibility for the student to here co-define areas of interest.
• will conduct empirical research using qualitative methods and is expected to be comfortable with spending time at the studied organization(s) to collect empirical material
• is expected to collaborate with other research projects at Mälardalens University (particularly the Water4All project) and participate in seminars arranged by the New Organization and Management Practices group
• is expected to co-author research papers related to decontamination and the circular economy
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Specific eligibility requirements include having one of the following:
• Completed a Master of Science in Industrial Economics, or a Master of Science degree that includes at least 60 credits in Industrial Economics, Business Administration, or Economics, or
• Completed a four-year Bachelor's degree in Economics with a focus on Business administration, or Economics, or
• Acquired knowledge of substantially the same scope through other means, either within or outside the country.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education.
Additional assessment criterias are:
• be well versed in the Swedish language i both oral and written presentation
• have exceptional skills in the English language in both oral and written presentation
• have experience in qualitative research methodology (preferably ethnography)
• have an interdisciplinary master specialization
Previous experience of and knowledge in the following areas is considered a merit:
• Organization Studies
• Practice-Based Studies
• Science and Technology Studies
• Post Qualitative Methods
