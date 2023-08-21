PhD student in fluid-structure interaction of wingsails...
This position provides a unique chance to closely work with the Swedish ship industry in developing methods and tools on fluid-structure interaction for cutting-edge wingsails, which are foreseen to deploy in upcoming years and bring revolutions in wind-powered ship propulsion. It also provides an excellent education environment to gradually develop competence and profound knowledge of the marine technology.
Information about the division and the department
This position is set at the division of Marine Technology in Chalmers University of Technology, and co-supervised by RISE Maritime and a pioneer sail producer. The Marine Technology division carries out fundamental and applied research to enable the development and improvement of marine technology, such as ships, subsea systems and renewable energy solutions. We support industry and societies world-wide with knowledge, understanding and solutions that minimize emissions from shipping, improve the life time and reduces maintenance need for equipment in the harsh ocean environment, and ensures safe operations. Our activities are related primarily to development and application of numerical modelling, e.g. CFD, FEA, FSI, optimization, ML, but we are also involved in both experiments and real life monitoring to support our findings.
Besides research, our division is also involved in education at Master's and doctoral level. We are involved in the master program Mobility Engineering (Naval Architecture - Marine Technology profile) and we are part of the Nordic Master in Maritime Engineering.
Major responsibilities
As a full-time position, the PhD student should be able to independently develop numerical methods and codes, and collaborate with senior researchers/engineers and other students to solve problems. The position needs frequent communication, including meetings and workshops, with the maritime industry and research organizations. Coding scripts and computing with CFD and FEM soft wares will be required to complete daily tasks. The student should gradually develop competence in writing technical reports, and publishing high-quality scientific papers in journals or conferences.
Other duties:
• Teaching duty and other department duties for the minimum amount of 10% of total working hours.
• Full-time temporary employment for 4,5-5 years depending on the amount of department duties, where 10% is a minimum.
Qualifications
A qualified candidate is expected to be able to independently develop scientific concepts and methods, be competent in coding with Python or Matlab at least, be fluent in both speaking and writing in English.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of four-four and half years, depending on the amount of division workload, where 10% is the minimum required.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 20230479 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document: CV, Family name, Ref. number)
• CV
• Other, for example previous employments or leadership qualifications and positions of trust.
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous experience of relevance for the position (e.g. education, thesis work and, if applicable, any other research activities)
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Copies of bachelor and/or master's thesis.
• Attested copies and transcripts of completed education, grades and other certificates, e.g. TOEFL test results.
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 2023-09-20
For questions, please contact:
Hua-Dong Yao, Assoc. Prof., Marine Technology, huadong.yao@chalmers.se
, +46 73 773 9337
Jonas W. Ringsberg, Prof. Marine Technology, jonas.ringsberg@chalmers.se
, +46 31 772 1489
Chalmers University of Technology conducts research and education in engineering sciences, architecture, technology-related mathematical sciences, natural and nautical sciences, working in close collaboration with industry and society. The strategy for scientific excellence focuses on our six Areas of Advance; Energy, Health Engineering, Information and Communication Technology, Materials Science, Production and Transport. The aim is to make an active contribution to a sustainable future using the basic sciences as a foundation and innovation and entrepreneurship as the central driving forces. Chalmers has around 11,000 students and 3,000 employees. New knowledge and improved technology have characterised Chalmers since its foundation in 1829, completely in accordance with the will of William Chalmers and his motto: Avancez! Ersättning
