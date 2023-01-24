PhD Student in Fluid Mechanics
Luleå University of Technology experiences rapid growth with world-leading expertise within several research domains. We shape the future through innovative education and groundbreaking research results and drawing on our location in the Arctic region, we create global societal benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are carried out in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has an annual turnover of SEK 1.9 billion. Today, we have 1,815 staff and 19,155 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.Take the chance to become part of Fluid Mechanics at Luleå University of Technology. We are now looking for a PhD student within the area of convective heat and mass transfer with focus on freezing droplets.
The research subject Fluid Mechanics is part of the Department of Engineering Physics and Mathematics at Luleå University of Technology. The department's research extends over many different subject areas, providing great possibilities for interdisciplinary collaborations.
As employed as a PhD student at the university many benefits are included, e.g the possibility of health promotion activities during working hours. If you want to know more about the terms and benefits you have as a PhD student at Luleå University of Technology and the current salary situation, read more at the Doctoral Student Section.
Subject description
At Fluid Mechanics areas such as flow through porous media, multiphase flow, flow with free surfaces and instationary flow are studied. The tools applied are experimental, analytical and numerical. The research is applied within hydropower (production, security, environment), mining and steel industry and within areas such as composites manufacturing, health aspects, flow of grease, flow within bearings and filter technology
Project description
How can freezing of droplets be controlled with respect to flow, phase change and freezing time? Droplet flow phenomena are found widespread in everyday life. The co-existing flow mechanisms taking place inside and outside the droplets are however not as easily distinguished and quantified. Fundamental knowledge of how substrate material, external flow and internal convection influence the freezing process is furthermore crucial not only for disruptive innovations of anti-icing and de-icing mechanisms but also in various manufacturing processes and detection systems.
The goal of this project is to investigate the freezing of droplets in detail using advanced numerical and experimental methods. For this, we are looking for you with a degree in engineering physics or equivalent and who are interested in studying a generic case with advanced tools such as numerical simulations and measurements with laser-based methods.
Research at Fluid Mechanics is conducted using modern methods in a creative environment and the research is often performed together with researchers from other subjects and universities/industries. This project is financed by the Swedish Research Council.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who hold a MSc degree in e.g. engineering physics, mechanical engineering, energy technology or a related subject, preferably with courses in fluid mechanics at advanced level. The applicant should have good oral and written skills in English. Experience of numerical methods such as CFD and/or experimental work is considered as an advantage.
For further information about a specific subject see General syllabus for the Board of the faculty of science and technology
Further information
Employment as a PhD student is limited to 4 years, teaching and other department duties may be added with max 20%. Placement: Luleå. Starting: According to agreement
For further information about the position, please contact Associate Professor name, +46 920-49 13 20, anna-lena.ljung@ltu.se
Union representatives: SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: February 16, 2023
