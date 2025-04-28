PhD student in environmental and resource assessment of batteries
Are you interested in environmental assessment and battery technology? Join us in a groundbreaking project that aims at improving how we assess environmental impacts of next-generation batteries. As the demand for energy storage soars, lithium-ion batteries lead the charge-but are they truly the most sustainable option?
We are diving deep into the environmental performance of emerging battery technologies, refining our methods, and applying them to real-world cases. Your work will help determine whether these new alternatives can truly outshine lithium-ion batteries in terms of sustainability.
About us
The position is located at the Division of Environmental Systems Analysis. We research environmental and sustainability assessment of various technical systems to evaluate environmental problems and resource limitations. This is done using a systems approach that includes not only technology but also actors (organizations, groups, and individuals) and natural systems in our analyses. The division's work requires interdisciplinary efforts, which is reflected in our team's composition spanning engineering, natural, and social sciences. We are united by applying systems-based approaches and striving towards a sustainable future. The project is connected to the national BASE centre and the COMPEL initiative.
About the research project
This project advances the environmental assessment of next-generation battery technologies by refining methodologies and applying them to new cases. It also broadens the analysis of battery material supply, focusing on the future sustainability of a wider range of materials, including those for emerging technologies. Trends like electrification, decarbonization, circularity, and declining ore grades contribute to uncertainties around their future environmental impacts. The core method is environmental life cycle assessment, potentially complemented by elements from scenario analysis, environmental risk assessment, the safe and sustainable by design framework, social LCA, technoeconomic assessment, and multicriteria decision analysis to explore trade-offs holistically. Given the early development stage of next-gen batteries, prospective LCA will be used to model their large-scale, mature production in the future.
Who we are looking for
We seek candidates with the following qualifications:
• M.Sc. in industrial ecology, environmental engineering or similar. Equivalent requirements apply to individuals with an education earned outside of Sweden, for
example a 4-year bachelor's degree is accepted.
• Master-level course involving life cycle assessment
• Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Master thesis about life cycle assessment
• 7.5 credit course (or more) in life cycle assessment
• Experience of other environmental systems analysis tools
• Training or work expertise related to batteries
• Speaking and writing Swedish
What you will do
•
Plan and perform research under guidance by the supervisors
•
Apply and develop environmental and resource assessment methods
•
Learn to acquire and communicate knowledge related to the PhD project
•
Write research articles and other publications
•
Present research at conferences
•
Collaborate with stakeholders in the project contexts (BASE and COMPEL) and other societal actors
• Take courses at an advanced level within the Graduate school of Energy, Environment and Systems with a specialization in Environmental Systems Analysis
•
Help out with the division's teaching of courses related to sustainable development and environmental assessment
Contract terms and what we offer
• The PhD-position are fully funded from start
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• The position is limited to four years, with the possibility to teach up to 20%, which extends the position to five years.
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
Please go to this webpage to read about the application procedure and apply: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=13920&rmlang=UK
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 27 May, 2025
Please note that applications will be considered continuously on a rolling basis and interviews might be held before the application deadline.
For questions about the research project, please contact:
Rickard Arvidsson, rickard.arvidsson@chalmers.se
For questions about the recruitment process, please contact:
Helene Ahlborg, helene.ahlborg@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
