PhD Student in Energy and Environmental Engineering
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2026-06-29
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The Faculty of Engineering and Health Sciences provides education and conducts research in engineering, health and information design, with a clear focus on addressing societal challenges. Our research is carried out in close collaboration with external partners, both nationally and internationally, and contributes to knowledge development and innovation. Through our collaboration platforms, we bring together academia, the public sector and industry to jointly drive knowledge development and strengthen the relevance of research and education. Education at all levels is research-based and closely aligned with the needs of society and working life. Together, we contribute to sustainable societal development.The Faculty comprises three departments with a total of approximately 500 staff.The Department of Engineering Sciences brings together a large part of the University's Bachelor of Science in Engineering and Master of Science in Engineering programmes in fields such as energy engineering, mechanical engineering, robotics, building engineering, environmental engineering and industrial systems. The department conducts internationally recognised research focusing on future energy and industrial systems. Collaboration with industry and society is central to developing sustainable, resource-efficient and competitive solutions for the society of tomorrow.
Employment information
Employment: Temporary employment
Period of employment/Start date: The expected start date is 1 September 2026Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application:10 August 2026
Campus location: Västerås
School: Teknikvetenskap
Third-cycle subject: Energy and Environmental Engineering
Admission to third-cycle (doctoral) education is regulated in MDU's admission regulations, which compile national and local rules for eligibility and admission to doctoral studies at Mälardalen University. More information about third-cycle studies at MDU: https://www.mdu.se/en/malardalen-university/education/third-cycle-studies
The doctoral position includes full-time employment as a doctoral student for the duration of the education, which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The doctoral education is conducted within the subject area of Energy and Environmental Engineering, with a specialization in Electric Power Engineering, and is closely connected to MDU's established research areas.
The position also includes departmental duties corresponding to a maximum of 20 percent of the working hours. Such duties may include teaching activities, for example leading problem-solving sessions, supervising laboratory work, and supervising student project work.
The doctoral project focuses on the development of future sustainable and resilient electric power systems, with particular emphasis on:
Flexibility and resilience in electric power systems,
Integration of energy storage and renewable power generation into electric power systems,
Power electronics related to the integration of batteries and variable renewable generation,
Power quality challenges associated with increased electrification.
Entry requirements
To be admitted to third-cycle studies, the applicant must meet both the general and specific entry requirements of the subject and be deemed to have the capacity to benefit from the education.
General entry requirements for third-cycle education (according to Chapter 7, Section 39 HF) are met by those who have:
completed a second-cycle (Master's level) degree,
completed course requirements of at least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at second-cycle level, or
acquired substantially equivalent knowledge in some other way in Sweden or abroad.
Specific entry requirements
Specific eligibility is granted to applicants who hold a Master of Science in Engineering degree or a Master's degree in Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics, Energy Systems, or a closely related field.
Selection criteria
Among applicants who meet both the general and specific entry requirements, selection shall be based on their ability to benefit from the education (Chapter 7, Section 41 HF).
In addition, selection will be made based on the following assessment criteria: Good written and oral communication skills in English.
The following qualifications are considered meritorious:
Good written and oral communication skills in Swedish,
Strong knowledge of electric power engineering, power electronics, and power system analysis,
Experience of modelling, simulation, and experimental work.
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organisation.
Application
The application is to be completed online. Please submit your application by clicking on the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the university no later than closing date for application. The application should include the required documents to confirm eligibility and provide grounds for merit assessment. Degree certificates and/or transcripts must always be included and must be officially issued by the degree-awarding institution.
Documents may be submitted in Swedish or English. Supporting documents in other languages must be translated into Swedish or English by an authorized translator. Copies of the original documents in the original language must also be included.
If the admitted candidate requires a residence permit to stay in Sweden and pursue their studies, and if the studies require physical presence at Mälardalen University, the university reserves the right to withdraw the admission decision if a valid residence permit cannot be presented by the start date of the studies.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S mailto:saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: +46 21-10 14 89
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), https://mdu.se
Box 883 (visa karta
)
721 23 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Assistant Head of Department
Valentina Zaccaria valentina.zaccaria@mdu.se +4621101566 Jobbnummer
9984221