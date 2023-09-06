PhD student in Electronic Systems
Luleå Tekniska Universitet / Högskolejobb / Luleå Visa alla högskolejobb i Luleå
2023-09-06
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Älvsbyn
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Luleå Tekniska Universitet i Luleå
, Boden
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Överkalix
eller i hela Sverige
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of SEK 1.9 billion per year. We currently have 1,840 employees and 17,670 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.At the Department of Computer Science, Electrical and Space Engineering, the university has brought together research and education in electrical engineering, space technology, computer and systems science. We are now looking for a PhD student who can contribute to our growing business in electrodynamic calculations at the EISLAB division. We carry out research in the areas of electronic systems, machine learning and cyber-physical systems. The electronics systems group focuses on electrodynamic simulation, electronics design, and measurement technology. The research and teaching conducted is supported by high-quality infrastructure with state-of-the-art laboratories for electromagnetic compatibility, microelectronics and photoacoustics. We are now looking for a PhD student who can contribute to our growing activities.
Subject description
Electronic systems include electronics design, measurement technology and electromagnetic compatibility for control, monitoring and instrumentation of technical processes and systems, with close connection to applications and applied research.
Project description
The field of electrodynamic calculations is developing rapidly, driven by advances in both technology and research. Trends and applications that are prominent include those related to simulation of 5G systems, biomedical applications to simulate electromagnetic fields in human tissue, metamaterials for the design of materials with unique electromagnetic properties not found in nature and electromagnetic compatibility for electronics systems, IoT systems, electric vehicles and an electrification of the vehicle fleet. The subject is of very great importance for the green transition related to society's electrification.
We are now looking for PhD students who, together with the support of our team of researchers, want to develop into independent researchers in this field. We have several different project opportunities and orientations within electrodynamic calculations and these applications. Our background and academic excellence lies in integral equation based solutions, ex PEEC that is similar to the Method of moments, of electromagnetic problems. We use established tools but perform the majority of the scientific work in own software based on Matlab or C++. We welcome the applicants to propose a suitable project or area that is of interest and that fits our described profile. Then the specific direction can be guided to some extent according to the applicant's background and interests. As a doctoral student, you will have a close collaboration with researchers and staff at the university as well as with experts in electrodynamic simulation and modeling in Sweden and internationally. If there is interest, parts of your time as a doctoral student can be spent with one or more of our international collaboration partners.
Duties
As a PhD student you are expected to perform both experimental and theoretical work within your research studies as well as communicate your results at national and international conferences and in scientific journals. Most of your working time will be devoted to your own research studies. In addition, you can have the opportunity to try the teacher role. As a researcher, you work as a neutral party in many contexts, which provides a great opportunity to be involved in challenging development projects.
Your qualifications
We are looking for committed people who have:
• A solid educational background, civilingenjör or master's degree or equivalent, in electrical engineering, physics or related fields.
• Knowledge of programming in MATLAB, C/C++ or Python.
• A foundation in electromagnetic theory and numerical methods that emphasizes your problem-solving skills.
• Effective communication skills to convey complex ideas with clarity and impact.
For further information on doctoral education see, Syllabus for education in engineering materials.
Further information
A position as PhD student is time limited to 4 years, teaching and other departmental duties may apply up to 20 % of full time. The position is placed on campus Luleå. Admission date by agreement.
For further information you may contact professor and Head of subject, Jonas Ekman, phone + 46 920-49 2828, e-mail Jonas.Ekman@ltu.se
.
Union representatives: SACO-S Kjell Johansson (+46)920-49 1529 kjell.johansson@ltu.se
and OFR-S Lars Frisk, (+46)920-49 1792 lars.frisk@ltu.se
.
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below. The application should include a CV, personal letter and copies of verified diplomas from high school and universities. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Closing date for applications: September 27, 2023
Reference number: 3637-2023 Ersättning
Lön enligt doktorandtrappan Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Luleå Tekniska Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2841) Arbetsplats
Luleå tekniska universitet Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Luleå Tekniska Universitet Jobbnummer
8089087