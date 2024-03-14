PhD Student in Education with a Focus on Language Learning and Teaching
Mälardalens Universitet / Högskolejobb / Västerås Visa alla högskolejobb i Västerås
2024-03-14
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mälardalens Universitet i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Nyköping
, Karlskoga
eller i hela Sverige
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally.
At the School of Education, Culture and Communication (UKK) our students mainly study programmes relating to teacher education, but we also offer programmes and courses in languages and communication, mathematics/applied mathematics, physics, music and opera as well as the preparatory technical foundation year. MDU's research specialisation educational sciences and mathematics is part of the School. We collaborate with the surrounding community and our international partners. Employment information
Employment: Limited-term employment
Scope: Full-time
Number of positions: 1
Closing date for application: 2024-04-11
Campus location: Eskilstuna or Västerås
School: The Academy of Education, Culture and Communication (UKK)
Access to third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education education as well as basic eligibility requirements and assessment criteria, are regulated in the Higher Education Ordinance chapter 7 §§ 34-41(SFS 1993:100). More information about third-cycle studies at MDU
A full-time employment as a doctoral student is attached to this third-cycle studies which corresponds to four years.
Position description
The Academy of Education, Culture and Communication (UKK) is looking for a doctoral student in language education. Research and research education within a doctoral project and academic service with teaching are included work tasks. The current employment is planned to cover 100% of full time with an activation rate of 80% in research education and 20% in academic service, which corresponds to five years.
The doctoral position is linked to the research environment Language and Literature Studies and Subject Didactics (SOLD), which has both a subject-oriented and a didactic perspective on language and literature studies. The research is focused on teaching and learning in language and literature and the role of language in teaching and learning in universities and schools, which also opens up for interdisciplinary collaboration. The research is conducted in and about the subjects English, Swedish, Swedish as a second language and literary studies. This doctoral position is mainly directed towards language didactics. The employment is to commence on September 2, 2024 or by agreement.
Qualifications
For basic eligibility, the following is required:
• A degree at an advanced level.
• At least 240 higher education credits, of which at least 60 are at an advanced level.
• Equivalent knowledge acquired in Sweden or abroad through other means.
Depending on the research focus, you should have good oral and written communication skills in English and/or Swedish at the level required to perform regular tasks in research, teaching and administration.
Assessment criteria
Prior to employment, consideration must be given to the ability to assimilate third-cycle courses and study programmes at a higher education. In addition to this ability, particular emphasis will be placed on the following:
Previous experience of having participated in scientific projects and publications.
Experience of teaching in subject areas relevant to the post, including teacher training.
In an overall assessment of suitability, weight will also be given to personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the activities and their own work tasks and contribute to a good working environment.
We assume that you have the ability to work independently and that you have an analytical ability. To succeed in the role as a doctoral student, you also need to have a reflective and critical approach.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
An application should include the following:
1. CV
2. Cover letter
3. Diploma from college/university
4. Master's thesis
5. A proposed research plan (2000-3000 words containing a research question with background in previous research and a proposed methodology)
6. Detailed description of teaching experience
7. Certificate(s) of employment and/or letters of recommendation
8. Other relevant information
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: 021-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment. Ersättning
månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Head of Department
Annaliina Gynne annaliina.gynne@mdu.se +46 (0)21-10 16 93 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Mälardalens Universitet
Senaste upphandlingen: IT-system för planering av verksamhetsförlagd utbildning Jobbnummer
8541280