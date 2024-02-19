PhD student in Animal Science
Department of Animal Bioscience
The department is part of the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine and Animal Science and is responsible for education and research in several basic and applied scientific areas. These areas include anatomy, physiology, biochemistry, pathology, pharmacology, toxicology, genetics, breeding, immunology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, epizootology, comparative medicine, food safety, bioinformatics and One Health. Our research covers everything from production animals to sports and companion animals, laboratory animals and wild animals. The department's researchers work on the entire scale from molecular mechanisms and microbiology to the structure, function and behaviour of animals, and how these are affected by breeding, physical activity, care, production, stress, environmental factors and diseases. This position is located in the Section of Applied Genetics.
More meat on the bone when selecting beef bulls to cross with dairy cows
An increased use of beef bull semen in dairy herds is a climate-efficient way to increase meat production and profitability for producers. The ease with which calves are born and their production traits are affected by sex, breed combination and their parents' breeding values. The production systems differ between countries and knowledge is needed about optimal strategies for using beef semen under Swedish conditions. The project aims to, through interviews and data analyses, map different production systems and the need for beef x dairy crossbred calves of different sexes and genetic level. Economic calculations are planned to investigate how the breeding index for beef bulls should be supplemented to suit different production systems for beef x dairy crosses. How well the ranking of bulls corresponds with their offsprings' performance will be studied. The project will be run in close collaboration with the industry and exchange knowledge with a similar Danish project. The doctoral project involves four years of research training. The work will include contact with farmers, breeding and advisory organizations as well as analysis of large data sets and economic calculations. It is therefore important that you have good communication skills, are interested in learning more about the practical conditions of beef production and enjoy working with statistical analysis and calculations.
You have an education in animal science/veterinary medicine/biology/agricultural economics or similar. At the start of the doctoral studies, you must have a master's degree (or equivalent), or at least four years of full-time studies, of which at least one year is at advanced level, and you have a strong interest in breeding, statistics, production systems and economics. It is advantageous to have experience in handling large amounts of data and to have knowledge of Swedish dairy and beef production. You must be able to communicate freely in spoken and written English. The ability to understand and speak Swedish or another Scandinavian language is meritorious. Due to the close cooperation with industry in the project, we will also emphasize good social skills. Ability to work both in a team and independently and initiative are also meritorious for the position.
Uppsala, Ultuna
Temporary employment as a doctoral student for 4 years. Salary according to SLU's salary scale for doctoral students.
100%
1st June 2024 or as otherwise agreed.
The deadline is 21 March 2024.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Your application must include a CV, references and a cover letter (1-2 pages) explaining why you are interested in this position and why you would be a good resource in this doctoral project. Explain in the letter how you meet the qualifications described above. Your application must be written in Swedish or English.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English, and a work test and interview. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details. Read about the PhD education at SLU at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
