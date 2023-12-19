PhD student: Energy supply systems for electric forestry machines
2023-12-19
Do you want to contribute to the elimination of fossil fuel emissions from forestry? We are now looking for a PhD student who will work on these issues!
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Sciences, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department carries out high-quality research, conducts undergraduate and postgraduate education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource.
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU https://www.slu.se/om-slu/jobba-pa-slu/
About the position:
Intensive efforts are being made to electrify forestry machines, in order to phase out dependence on fossil fuels. However, the challenge is to choose a new energy supply system, which needs to meet requirements of being fossil-free, cost-efficient and reliable. For example, is it most appropriate to charge batteries at grid-connected urban areas and arrange transportation to change the batteries, or is it better to generate electricity in the forest using, for example, hydrogen or biodiesel-powered mobile power plants? As a PhD student, you will analyze these questions, by conducting theoretical studies to design future systems for energy supply of electric forest machines. The project will be based on modeling, simulation and/or optimization, in combination with spatial analysis and life cycle assessment (LCA).
As a doctoral student, you will also participate in doctoral courses and international conferences. There may also be opportunities to participate in teaching, up to a maximum of 20% of the working time. Teaching is not counted as part of the PhD time, but provides (if necessary) an extension of the employment period.
As a doctoral student, you have great freedom in your work, but also great responsibility for both running and achieving the goals of your project. You will be supported by a team of experienced and dedicated supervisors and departmental colleagues. You will be one of four doctoral students recruited simultaneously to the same research group. You will all be part of the faculty's Silva research school, which provides social and professional activities during your PhD - and a network that lasts a lifetime! This PhD project is also part of a larger research project with an industrial PhD student at Komatsu Forest and Luleå University of Technology.
Qualifications:
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
A master degree in Forestry, Engineering, Logistics or another relevant subject is suitable. Good ability to express yourself in English in both speech and writing is required.
The following qualifications will be considered for selection:
• Experience in modelling, simulation and/or optimization studies
• Experience with LCA and GIS analysis
• Experience in forestry
• Experience in data management and statistical analysis
• Experience in writing scientific text (research articles, reports or similar)
• Demonstrated cooperation skills, self-motivation and perseverance
Place of work:
Umeå, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Employment 4 years.
Start date:
As agreed.
Application
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is January 31, 2024.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application, CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Details about Ph.D. education at SLU are available at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
