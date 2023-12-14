PhD student
2023-12-14
Do you want to contribute to a more small-scale forestry, and improve working conditions for the Swedish semi- and fully professional forestry entrepreneurs who work with agricultural tractors? We are now looking for a PhD student who will work on these issues!
The Department of Forest Biomaterials and Technology (SBT) is part of the Faculty of Forest Sciences, has about 50 employees and is based in both Umeå and Uppsala. The department carries out high-quality research, conducts undergraduate and postgraduate education at a high international level and collaborates with society and industry to develop a bio-based economy where forest biomaterials are an important resource.
Read more about our benefits and what it's like to work at SLU https://www.slu.se/om-slu/jobba-pa-slu/
About the position:
An increased interest in continous cover forestry methods and an increased incidence of storm and insect damage means that in the future it will be more common to take out a smaller number of trees at each harvest. This means much more moving of machines and equipment, and the specialized machines of large-scale forestry are not suitable for this type of work. This PhD project therefore focuses on tractor-based machine alternatives.
Forestry work with agricultural tractors is already common in Sweden, but also dangerous as it is partly performed outside the machine cabin and includes large forces from machines and trees. This project therefore focuses on developing efficiency and safety in forestry work with agricultural tractors in semi- and fully professional small-scale enterprises. As a PhD student, you will conduct field studies, which includes contacts and cooperation with private forest owners, contractors and/or machine manufacturers. You will also develop UAV-based methods to study this risky work.
As a doctoral student, you will also participate in doctoral courses and international conferences. There may also be opportunities to participate in teaching, up to a maximum of 20% of the working time. Teaching is not counted as part of the PhD time, but provides (if necessary) an extension of the employment period.
As a doctoral student, you have great freedom in your work, but also great responsibility for both running and achieving the goals of your project. You will be supported by a team of experienced and dedicated supervisors and departmental colleagues. You will be one of four doctoral students recruited simultaneously to the same research group. You will all be part of the faculty's Silva research school, which provides social and professional activities during your PhD - and a network that lasts a lifetime!
Qualifications:
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
A master degree in Forestry in forestry, occupational health and safety (specializing in ergonomics) or another relevant subject is suitable. Good ability to express yourself in English in both speech and writing is required. A driving license and the ability to drive are also required in order to carry out the project's field studies.
The following qualifications will be considered for selection:
• Experience in field studies
• Experience in UAV/drone technology
• Experience in ergonomics studies
• Experience in Swedish small-scale forestry
• Experience in data management and statistical analysis
• Experience in writing scientific text (research articles, reports or similar)
• Ability to understand and speak Swedish
• Demonstrated cooperation skills, self-motivation and perseverance
Place of work:
Umeå, Sweden.
Form of employment:
Employment 4 years.
Start date:
As agreed.
Application
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is January 31, 2024.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application, CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
Details about Ph.D. education at SLU are available at www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives.
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Carola Häggström, Dept. Head of Departement & Assisting Supervisor firstname.surname@slu.se +46907868613
