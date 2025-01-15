PhD positions in Quantum Nanophotonics
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2025-01-15
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB i Göteborg
Looking for a unique and collaborative endeavor at the cutting edge of photonics and quantum engineering? Read on!
Our goal at Chalmers is to build a useful quantum computer. The complexity of today's quantum processors must be increased to help fields like chemistry and medicine. We are forming a new interdisciplinary team to understand and increase the power of quantum technology.
Information about the project and the environment
The positions are in the brand-new Quantum Photonics Laboratory (QPL). We are scientists, applied physicists, and engineers. We explore the flow of and interactions between light, sound, and microwaves.
There is no reliable path to a sustainable growth in society's capability to compute and connect. A key issue is the excessive energy loss caused by communication. In classical datacenters and computers, this energy loss leads to heating and greenhouse gas emissions. In emerging quantum processors, the energy loss prevents scaling up small quantum devices into more powerful systems. We are developing new hardware to address this. Read more on our webpage and in this popular science article.
This project is part of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year, billion-SEK initiative with the purpose of advancing Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology, and to build a Swedish quantum computer. We are members of the Quantum Technology division in the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC2). We work with the experimentalists in the Photonics division and the theorists at the Applied Quantum Physics division. Our department hosts the state-of-the-art MC2 Nanofabrication Laboratory cleanroom, the largest such facility in Northern Europe. We have cutting-edge cryogenic, microwave and optical measurement capabilities.
Major responsibilities
As a PhD student, your main task is to lead and conduct research in collaboration with others. You will be expected to help develop your skills, the team, and contribute with your creative ideas. We value a collaborative attitude and an interest in working both independently and collaboratively in a team environment, sharing best practices and assuming responsibility. Self-motivation, attention to detail, and a problem-solving ability are important personal qualities for these positions. We highly value a collaborative spirit, a commitment to inclusive teamwork, and a drive for continuous learning and professional growth, ensuring a supportive environment for all team members.
Qualifications
We welcome motivated candidates who love to learn from any field. Experience with either quantum engineering, photonics, nanofabrication, nanomechanics, cryogenics or superconductivity is a plus. To qualify for these positions you need a Master's degree in Physics, Chemistry, Photonics, Nanotechnology, Applied Physics, Electrical Engineering, or equivalent by the starting date at the latest. Candidates holding a Bachelor's degree may qualify in certain cases. You need to be fluent in spoken and written English. Please contact us if you are unsure about applying!
We offer
Full-time temporary employment. The position is for at least 4 years with opportunities to extend to 5 years. Your starting date is negotiable. We offer a competitive salary and excellent working conditions with flexible and family-friendly working hours. Our benefits are designed to help you recharge.
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with 20230786 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. The system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references for us to contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Applications are reviewed continuously. We encourage you to apply as early as possible.
Application deadline: February 14th, 2025
For questions, please contact:
A.Prof. Raphaël Van Laer
Quantum Technology division raphael.van.laer@chalmers.se
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. *** Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9105512