PhD position. Subject area biology, emphasis chemical ecology.
2023-11-29
Department of Plant Protection Biology
The Department of Plant Protection is an interdisciplinary constellation with good opportunities for strong research collaboration within and outside the departmental area (www.slu.se/en/departments/plant-protection-biology). World-leading research conducted in chemical ecology/sensory biology has resulted in a dynamic working environment and a strong international reputation in both fundamental and applied research.
The disease vector group at the Department investigates behaviours driven by the interactions between mosquitoes and their chemical environment, and the mechanisms underlying these vector-related activities. Host selection and discrimination by mosquitoes are mainly odour mediated. Understanding how individual salient host volatiles and their cognate receptors contribute to this and other behaviours is challenging, controversial and of significant practical importance for controlling these rapidly evolving vectors.
Structural and functional evolution of mosquito odorant receptors
Biology, emphasis chemical ecology
Description:
A vast majority of volatile organic compounds are shared in the odour space of distantly related mosquito species. While the structure of the odorant receptors used to detect these compounds differ markedly, the functional characteristics of the receptors appear to be conserved. In this project, the candidates will analyse the odorant receptors of two disease vectors, Aedes aegypti and Anopheles gambiae, using a reverse chemical ecology approach to elucidate the evolutionary structure-function relationship of odorant receptors, in an ecological and evolutionary context, using both physiological and functional genomic techniques.
Qualifications:
The successful candidate will hold an MSc in a biology-related field. The ideal candidate should have extensive qualifications and experience in electrophysiology, particularly single sensillum recording, Drosophila genetics and gas chromatography. The candidate should be fluent in spoken and written English and have excellent communication skills. The candidate should enjoy working in a group environment, as well as demonstrate a solid ability to work independently to advance our research.
Place of work:
Alnarp, Sweden
Forms for funding or employment:
Employment 4 years, fully founded
Extent:
100%, full time
Starting date:
As soon as possible
Application:
Click the "Apply" button to submit your application. The deadline is 2024-01-15.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
