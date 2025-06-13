PhD position in synthesis of energy storage materials for future batteries
This PhD position at Chalmers University of Technology offers an exciting opportunity to work in an interdisciplinary environment and receive training and support in materials design and synthesis. You will develop into an expert in the field while growing as an independent researcher in battery technology.
About us
The main competencies at the Department of Industrial and Materials Science are found in the areas of:
• Human-Technology Interaction
• Form and Function
• Modeling and Simulation
• Product Development
• Material
• Production and in the interaction between these areas.
The research covers the entire industrial process - from identifying needs to delivering the final product - while generating added value. The department stands out both nationally and internationally through its ability to integrate expertise across the entire value chain. Here, internationally recognized researchers collaborate in dynamic, high-quality research environments and participate actively in national and international research networks.
The Division of Materials and Manufacture, part of the Department of Industrial and Materials Science, focuses on the full value chain-from materials design processing and characterisation to machining of primarily metals.
We employ a range of technologies - powder metallurgy, electroplating, additive manufacturing and material removal - and a range of advanced characterisation techniques. Our work is interdisciplinary by nature and is addressing topics that have a direct impact on sustainability. The division is collaborating closely with other universities and research institutes and is implementing industry-academia partnerships through collaborative projects and strategic initiatives.
About the research project
Lithium-ion batteries currently dominate rechargeable energy storage, but growing energy demands and limitations such as high cost, critical material dependency, and production challenges highlight the need for alternatives.
In this position, you will focus on designing and synthesizing advanced materials for next-generation batteries-such as solid-state, multivalent-ion, or aqueous rechargeable systems-while collaborating with the research team to optimize their performance and support sustainable electrode processing. As part of this collaborative project, you will work in a multidisciplinary setting and engage with international researchers.
Who we are looking for:
• To qualify as a PhD student, you must have a Master's degree (masterexamen) of 120 credits or a Master's degree (magisterexamen) of 60 credits in a relevant field such as chemistry and materials science. *
• You will need strong written and verbal communication skills in English
• To be successful, you also need to be highly motivated, have a problem-solving attitude and enjoy working closely together with others in a large project rather than on your own in a single project.
The following experience will strengthen your application:
• Experience in energy storage, organic synthesis, or materials characterization is a merit.
• for students with an education earned outside of Sweden, a 4-year Bachelor's degree is accepted.
What you will do:
Your major responsibility as a PhD student is to pursue your own doctoral studies related to the project. The overall goal of the project is to synthesize new energy storage materials, evaluate the properties and develop high performance battery.
To achieve the goal, you need to:
• design and perform experiment in different labs
• develop hand-on skills to fabricate high-performance battery
• You are expected to develop your own scientific concepts and communicate the results of your research verbally and in writing.
• The position also includes teaching on Chalmers' undergraduate level or performing other duties corresponding to 10% of working hours
Contract terms:
• Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of 4.5 years
• The PhD positions are fully funded from start.
• As a PhD student at Chalmers, you are an employee and enjoy all employee benefits. Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
• Doctoral studies require physical presence throughout the entire study period. A valid residence permit must be presented by the study start date, otherwise the admission may be withdrawn.
What we offer:
• A dynamic and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
• A starting salary of 34,550 SEK per month (valid from May 25, 2025).
• Read more about Sweden's generous parental leave, subsidized day care, free schools, healthcare etc at Move To Gothenburg.
Chalmers is dedicated to improving gender balance and actively works with equality projects, such as the GENIE Initiative for gender equality and excellence. We celebrate diversity and consider equality and inclusion as fundamental aspects of all our activities.
If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses to help you settle in.
Discover more
Find more general information about doctoral studies at Chalmers here.
Application procedure
For information about application procedure, please refer to the advert on Chalmers' webpage.
We welcome your application no later than July 12th, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Associate Prof. Jinhua Sun, jinhua@chalmers.se
Prof. Uta Klement (Head of Division), uta.klement@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application!
*** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
