PhD position in Quantum Information Science with Superconducting Circuits
2023-09-22
We are looking for a highly motivated PhD student to join our ongoing research efforts in experimental quantum information science using superconducting circuits. The expected start date for this position is in the beginning of 2024.
Project description
The successful candidate will join our experimental team in advancing our capabilities on quantum information processing of superconducting bosonic modes, also called continuous-variables systems. Compared to two-level superconducting qubits, the bosonic architectures may bring advantages such as longer coherence times, resource-efficient quantum error correction, and well-understood loss channels. Our group recently demonstrated the preparation, manipulation, and tomography of a logical qubit encoded in a highly coherent bosonic mode. Now we plan to exploit the high dimensionality of the bosonic mode Hilbert space to (i) implement quantum error correction protocols and (ii) extend our platform to multiple cavities to demonstrate a verifiable quantum speed up advantage. You will be part of a larger team of researchers and PhD students driving our research on bosonic modes. The designs, workflows, fabrication processes, measurement techniques are closely related to those of traditional superconducting qubits. Hence, we work in close collaboration with the core effort within the WACQT center to build a large-scale quantum computer.
Information about the division and the department
At the Quantum Technology division of the Microtechnology and Nanoscience (MC-2) department, we pursue state-of-the art research in quantum information science, microwave quantum optics, and mechanical quantum devices. We are also part of the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT), a 12-year initiative to advance Swedish academia and industry to the forefront of quantum technology, and to build a Swedish quantum computer.
In our group, the 202Q-lab, we use superconducting circuits to pursue fundamental and applied research. Our main directions include quantum computing with bosonic modes, quantum thermodynamics, and quantum-enabling technologies. Our research is funded by WACQT, the Swedish Research Council, the European Research Council (ERC), and the European Innovation Council (EIC).
Major responsibilities
You will perform experimental research, both individually and as part of our team, in the field of bosonic quantum information processing with superconducting circuits. Depending on your background and interests, you may contribute to aspects such as the following:
• conceive and design novel quantum devices;
• execute microwave measurements with nearly quantum-limited noise performance;
• work on customized solutions to control bosonic modes;
• work on scalability aspects of bosonic platforms;
• perform material studies and develop nanofabrication processes to advance the state of the art in qubit lifetime and coherence;
• fabricate superconducting device for your own project as well as for other teams in our group.
In doing so, you will take advantage of the extensive infrastructure and expertise available in our team and division. Your research will benefit from regular interactions with our theory collaborators based in neighboring divisions as well as in other institutions in Sweden and abroad.
Qualifications
You hold a MSc degree in Physics, Engineering Physics, or Applied Physics, or you plan to defend your MSc thesis before Feb 1, 2024. You have a strong interest in at least two of the following: experimental realizations of quantum processors, quantum information science, quantum optics, superconducting devices, microwave engineering, nanofabrication. You see yourself as pursuing a career in research & development or education, either in academia, or in industry. You are driven by scientific curiosity and by a desire to make a difference. You can confidently read, write, and discuss science in English. We will consider outstanding candidates with a proven track record in any field of physics, engineering physics, nanotechnology. Previous experience in nanofabrication, especially of superconducting circuits or mesoscopic electronic devices, will be regarded as an asset. Acquaintance with experimental condensed-matter physics, atomic, molecular, and optical (AMO) physics, microwave measurements, and quantum optics is also appreciated.
Contract terms
Full-time temporary employment. The position is limited to a maximum of five years.
For more information about what we offer and the application procedure, please visit Chalmers Webpage.
PhD position in Quantum Information Science with Superconducting Circuits
