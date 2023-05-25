PhD position in Plant speciation genetics
2023-05-25
Department of Plant Biology
The research at the department focuses on plants, but other organisms such as virus, bacteria, fungi, insects and yeast cells are also studied. Our main research areas are the interaction between plants and microorganisms and other forms of stress; biotechnology and metabolic engineering; plant growth and development; the regulation of gene expression; population genetics, genomics and the evolution of breeding systems. Species in use are model organisms such as Arabidopsis thaliana, Physcomitrella, Capsella, tobacco and yeast, and crops such as rapeseed, potato, barley, rye, wheat and cassava.
The department is responsible for basic and advanced courses in molecular genetics, gene technology, cell biology, plant physiology, gene expression, plant breeding, plant biochemistry and biotechnology, and molecular interactions between plants and pathogens. The courses are part of the master's programs in biotechnology and natural resources and the programs for students in agriculture and landscape architecture, but most courses are open for external students as well.
The working atmosphere is highly international and offers exciting opportunities for scientific exchange. Uppsala is a lively university city located close to Stockholm (40 minutes by train) and Stockholm's main international airport (20 minutes by train).
Plant speciation genetics
A PhD position is available at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Uppsala, Sweden, to study the mechanisms of reproductive isolation in plants. The project will use a combination of reverse genetics, transcriptomics, microscopy, and population genetics approaches to understand the molecular processes preventing close relative species from hybridizing in sympatry. The position is funded by a project grant from the Swedish Research Council for four years.
The successful applicant will be hosted by the group of Adrien Sicard in the Department of Plant Biology at Swedish Agricultural University in the Ultuna Campus, Uppsala. The working atmosphere is highly international and offers exciting opportunities for scientific exchange. Uppsala is a lively university city located close to Stockholm (40 minutes by train) and Stockholm's main international airport (20 minutes by train). The position's starting date is summer/fall 2023 according to agreement.
Candidates are required to hold an MSc degree or have completed four years of university-level education, including one year at the MSc level. Obtained degrees should be related to molecular biology, cell biology, plant ecology, plant physiology, evolutionary genetics, or related knowledge that the employer considers equivalent. English communication and writing skills are necessary as it is the working language in the hosting group.
Creativity, motivation and drive are important personal characteristics, as is excellent proficiency in English since English is the working language in the research group. Candidates should also have the ability to conduct independent research, take initiative and ask pertinent scientific questions, and interact with other scientists.
Candidates should be highly motivated, creative and able to interact well with other scientists. Excellent Prior practical experience in plant genetics and bioinformatic skills are assets, as well as previous practical experience in the analysis of large datasets with nucleotide sequences, experience in growing plants and previous experience in plant genetics.
Uppsala.
Employment (4 years)
According to agreement.
The deadline is 2023-06-21.
To qualify for third-cycle (Doctoral) courses and study programmes, you must have a second-cycle (Master's) qualification. Alternatively, you must have conducted a minimum of four years of full-time study, of which a minimum of one year at second-cycle level.
Applicants will be selected based on their written application and CV, degree project, copies of their degree certificate and transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution, two personal references, and knowledge of English. More information about the English language requirements can be found here: www.slu.se/en/education/programmes-courses/doctoral-studies/new-doctoral-students/english-language-requirements/
Please note that applicants invited to interview must submit attested copies of their degree certificate, or equivalent, a transcript of records from previous first and second-cycle studies at a university or higher education institution. Applicants who are not Swedish citizens need to submit an attested copy of their passport's information page containing their photograph and personal details.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
